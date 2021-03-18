NBF partners with Webnyay to address TV news content complaints

The News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) today partnered with LegalTech company, Webnyay to collect, collate and address complaints on content in news television channels.

“The partnership will facilitate viewers of the channels and broadcasters to build a credible news information network and address any anomalies virtually by NBF's Professional News Broadcasting Standards Organisation (SRO),” said R Jai Krishna, Secretary-General of News Broadcasters Federation.

The News Broadcasters Federation’s Professional News Broadcasting Standards Organisation (NBF-PNBSO) is the self-regulatory organization for the news broadcasting sector in India. Through PNBSO, NBF ensures news broadcasters uphold the highest standards and ethics in journalism, and also make them accountable for their actions while disseminating news and information to audience.

NBF-PNBSO Interactive Meeting, March 17, 2021, India International Centre, New Delhi

“NBF – Webnyay partnership will allow viewers of news and satellite TV across languages and states to raise any complaint against a news channel in their own language from the very comfort of their homes. The complaints will be resolved online,” said Ishita Jindal, co-founder of Webnyay.

Webnyay is an online dispute resolution company. It facilitates the resolution of complaints and disputes in a secure and seamless manner and provides technology and dispute management services to be able to resolve complaints and disputes online.

The news broadcasters serve as an influential, public awareness and emergency communications system to get information at the doorsteps of the citizens. In this manner, they serve as an essential service for the nation and a valve for democracy. Accordingly, it is important that if any person feels aggrieved, then the PNBSO can resolve the grievances in an impartial and independent manner online. Webnyay's document automation technology will allow users to create complaints and legal documents without instructing advocates.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)