NBF forms subcommittee for broadcasters with digital presence

All NBF members are currently allied with the new digital media subcommittee and the broadcasters’ body is now looking at onboarding more players

The News Broadcasters Federation (NBF), has now started a digital media subcommittee for broadcasters with digital presence. This digital media subcommittee came into effect earlier this week. The move will leave broadcasters with more options for self-regulatory bodies, albeit, this one’s for news broadcasters only.

All the NBF members are currently allied with the newly formed digital media subcommittee and the broadcasters’ body is looking at onboarding more players.

Members of NBF presently include Dighvijay, DY365 News, First India Rajasthan, Gulistan News, IBC24, India News, JK 24X7, Living India News, News Live, News Nation, NewsX, North East Live, Odisha TV, Prag News, MH One News, PuthiyaThalaimurai TV, News First Kannada, Republic Bharat, Republic TV, S Newz, TV5, and Twenty Four News.

Jai Krishna, Secretary-General of NBF said: “The digital media revolution has brought a paradigm shift in the consumption of news from larger screens to handheld devices; Digital also has the ability to reach a larger audience. NBF’s digital media subcommittee with a strong self-regulatory structure will strive to bring clarity on regulatory compliances of news by traditional news broadcasters who have a digital presence, and level playing for linear TV and digital platforms broadcasting news. This will also bring out responsible news broadcasting for the digital audience.”

According to the NBF, the subcommittee would work closely with MIB to help broadcasters adapt to the new regime of self-regulation when it comes to digital content.

The NBF along with the other broadcasters’ body News Broadcasters Association (NBA) has already written to the ministry to exclude traditional news broadcasters from coming under the purview of the new IT Rules. As per the new rules, the publishers of news on digital media are required to observe Norms of Journalistic Conduct of the Press Council of India and the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act.

In fact, NBF has also filed an RTI seeking clarifications on these new rules.

“Broadcasters sometimes use the same content they use on TV for their digital platforms and this content is already regulated by several laws such as the Cable Television Networks Regulation Act, 1995, Uplinking and Downlinking Guidelines 2011. The IT Rules would be another additional and unnecessary filter for the same content. Our digital subcommittee will work in the best interest of broadcasters and help them with any sort of guidance they require in the new scheme of things,” the Secretary-General of NBF said.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)