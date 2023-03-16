Free Dish auction: Despite boycott call, News18, Republic Bharat, TV9, Zee News buy slots
News18, Republic Bharat, TV9 & Zee News paid Rs 19.85 crore, Rs 16.55 crore, Rs 14.55 crore and Rs 15.5 crore respectively, shared sources
News18, Republic Bharat, TV9 and Zee News have secured slots on DD Free Dish on the third day of the MPEG-2 e-auction, e4m has learnt from reliable sources. The channels participated in the bidding despite News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) and the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA) announcing their decision to boycott the process.
According to the sources, News18 bought the first slot for Rs 19.85 crore, Republic Bharat secured the second one for Rs 16.55 crore, TV9 took the third slot for Rs 14.55 crore and Zee News bought the fourth slot for Rs 15.5 crore. The base price for Bucket C, which comprises news and current affair (Hindi) channels, is Rs 7 crore.
On March 14, the NBF and NBDA, which represent almost all national and regional news channels of the country, decided not to participate in the -auction. In a letter written to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, the NBF and NBDA stated that the auction procedure was skewed against all news and current affairs channels.
At Rs 24 crore, Zee Anmol Cinema buys the most expensive movie genre Free Dish slot ever
Three slots in Bucket B also sold on Day 3
By Sonam Saini | Mar 15, 2023 7:57 PM | 1 min read
On the third day of the fifth annual 67th e-auction for vacant MPEG-2 slots on DD FreeDish, four channels have bagged slots so far. According to industry sources, the auction of the last slot in Bucket A category (movies) has set a record of sorts, with Zee Anmol Cinema paying up Rs 24.05 crore for it. This is the highest price ever paid in the history of DD Free Dish for a slot in the genre, claim sources. The amount is more than double the base price of Rs 12 crore set for a slot in the category.
Sources shared that there was fierce bidding for this slot which went on for almost three hours, which again is a first in the history of Free Dish auction.
Meanwhile, bidding for Bucket B, comprising Music (Hindi), Sports (Hindi) and all channels of Bhojpuri languages, too began today. So far, three slots in the category have been secured. These spots have been taken by Sports18, MTV Beats and Zee Biskope. The highest price, Rs 21.2 crore, in this category has been paid by Zee Bsikope so far. The base price of a slot in this category is Rs 10 crore.
Anurag Singh quits Bharat Express as Managing Editor
Prior to this, he was the Output Head of Zee News
By Ruhail Amin | Mar 15, 2023 10:52 AM | 1 min read
Barely two months into his new role, Anurag Singh, Senior journalist and former Output Head of Zee News who had joined 'Bharat Express' as Managing Editor recently has quit.
Highly placed sources confirmed the development to e4m.
Singh has vast experience of working across Print and Broadcast media. Speaking to e4m, Singh said that he was currently on leave due to some family circumstances.
He started his career in the field of journalism with 'Amar Ujala' and served stints in 'Dainik Jagran' and 'Dainik Bhaskar' before joining NewsTV.
Singh has also been a part of the launching team of various prestigious news channels. In the year 2000, he was a part of the launching team of 'Aaj Tak'. In 2002, when 'Star News' (now ABP News) started from Mumbai, he joined it after pausing his innings at 'Aaj Tak' and was part of its launching team in Mumbai. Apart from this, along with the launching team of 'IBN7' (now News18 India) in the year 2006, he has also been part of the founding team of 'News18 India'.
Rajiv Verma joins enba jury
Verma is HT Media’s former Chief Executive Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 8:44 AM | 1 min read
Rajiv Verma, former Chief Executive Officer of HT Media, has joined the enba jury panel.
Verma was also serving as the CEO of HT Music And Entertainment Company Limited. He has over 25 years of cross-sectoral experience in India, South-East Asia and Europe.
He has also worked in Hindustan Lever, Nestle and Whirlpool apart from serving as a Director of India Education Services, HT Music and Entertainment Company, Firefly e-Ventures, HT Digital Media Holdings, HT Education, HT Burda Media, HT Mobile Solutions and HT Learning Centers.
Verma serves on the Kellogg alumni Advisory Board of Northwestern University (USA).
He was Non-Executive Director at Hindustan Media Ventures Limited from January 6, 2010, to June 24, 2013, and again from August 21, 2013, to September 11, 2015. Verma served as whole-time Director at HT Media Limited from September 1, 2009, to March 10, 2016. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering.
BJP’s Charu Pragya to be part of enba jury panel
Pragya is a lawyer-politician, Head of National Legal Cell of BJP’s youth wing, and national media panellist for the party
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 15, 2023 8:18 AM | 2 min read
Charu Pragya, a lawyer-politician who heads the National Legal Cell of the BJP’s Youth Wing, has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) jury panel. She is also a national TV panellist for the BJP and speaks on a wide range of issues related to governance and policy-making.
Pragya is the first-ever woman to head BJP’s national legal cell and to be the state co-in-charge of the same in Uttar Pradesh.
She is a Fellow of the Konrad Adenauer School for Young Politicians, a founding member of the India-Israel Young Leaders Forum, and runs free legal aid centres for women across India.
Pragya holds a BLS-LLB degree from Government Law College, University of Mumbai. She has also completed the Oxford Innovation Leadership in Public Policy course. She represented India at the Madrid Forum on Democracy where 35 nations were represented and has presented a lecture at the Election Bridge Conference in Myanmar (Asia-Pacific).
The exchange4media Group formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognising the best in television news. The awards honour industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, ENBA is in its 15th edition. The grand jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the enba jury was led by Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr Kiran Karnik – former President – Nasscom, Dr Nasim Zaidi - former Chief Election Commissioner of India, SY Quraishi – former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., former Editor-in-Chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, and Sanjay Gupta, former Managing Director, Star India.
NBF and NBDA join hands to sit out of DD Free Dish auctions
The industry bodies believe that the auction procedure is skewed against all news and current affairs channels
By Sonam Saini | Mar 14, 2023 10:30 PM | 1 min read
News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) and the News Broadcasters & Digital Association (NBDA), which represent almost all the national and regional news channels of the country, have decided not to participate in the ongoing DD Free Dish MPEG-2 e-auction.
In a letter to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur, NBF and NBDA stated that the auction procedure was skewed against all news and current affairs channels.
"Not only are fewer slots available, but because of the way the auction has been structured, we are placed in a relative disadvantage vis a vis other genres," read the letter.
The letter also highlighted the absence of a scientific basis to calculate the number of viewers under DDFD.
"We believe that this is likely to make the cost of bidding for slots on Freedish prohibitive for us and against our common interest. Towards resolving this, we are urgently seeking time to meet you and any Prasar Bharati officials as you may deem appropriate at the earliest."
The statement also said that till the matter is resolved both NBF and NBDA will not be able to participate in the ongoing bidding for the news category.
DD Free Dish auction: Prasar Bharati earns over Rs 190 crore on Day 2
11 channels bag slots in Hindi GEC and movie categories
By Sonam Saini | Mar 14, 2023 8:08 PM | 1 min read
Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has earned over Rs 191 crore on Day 2 of the fifth annual 67th e-auction for vacant MPEG-2 slots on DD FreeDish.
According to the sources, 11 channels secured slots on the second day; six in the Bucket A+ category (Hindi GEC) and five in Bucket A category (movie channels). The reserve prices for Bucket A + and Bucket A were Rs 15 crore and Rs 12 crore, respectively.
The slots have been issued for the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
As already reported, The Q, Dangal, Shemaroo TV, Manoranjan Grand, Manoranjan TV and Big Magic bagged slots in the Hindi GEC category. The highest bid in the category was placed at Rs 17.9 crore. Prasar Bharati is believed to have collected more than Rs 100 crore from this category. There were six slots in this category.
In the Bucket A category, the public broadcaster has earned more than Rs 85 crore. Star Utsav Movies, B4U Kadak, B4U Movies, It's Colors Rishtey Cineplex Superhit and Dhamaka Movies B4U have secured the slots in this category. The highest bid for this category was Rs 17.5 crore. The category had six slots. Bidding for this slot will take place on Wednesday.
DD Free Dish MPEG-2 auctions: 11 channels bag slots; highest Hindi GEC bid at Rs 17.9 cr
Six GEC and five movie channels grab slots even as auction continues
By Sonam Saini | Mar 14, 2023 7:27 PM | 1 min read
A total of 11 channels secured slots on the second day of the fifth annual 67th e-auction for vacant MPEG-2 slots on DD FreeDish. These slots are spread across Hindi GEC and Movie genre. The slots have been issued for the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
According to the sources, in Category A+ (Hindi GEC), The Q, Dangal, Shemaroo TV, Manoranjan Grand, Manoranjan TV and Big Magic bagged slots. The highest bid in the category, which had the base price of Rs 15 crore, was Rs 17.9 crore.
In the Movie category, Star Utsav Movies, Dhamaka Movies B4U, B4U Kadak, B4U Movies and It's Colors Rishtey Cineplex Superhit secured slots.
