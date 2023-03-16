Free Dish auction: Despite boycott call, News18, Republic Bharat, TV9, Zee News buy slots

On the third day of the fifth annual 67th e-auction for vacant MPEG-2 slots on DD FreeDish, four channels have bagged slots so far. According to industry sources, the auction of the last slot in Bucket A category (movies) has set a record of sorts, with Zee Anmol Cinema paying up Rs 24.05 crore for it. This is the highest price ever paid in the history of DD Free Dish for a slot in the genre, claim sources. The amount is more than double the base price of Rs 12 crore set for a slot in the category.

Sources shared that there was fierce bidding for this slot which went on for almost three hours, which again is a first in the history of Free Dish auction.

Meanwhile, bidding for Bucket B, comprising Music (Hindi), Sports (Hindi) and all channels of Bhojpuri languages, too began today. So far, three slots in the category have been secured. These spots have been taken by Sports18, MTV Beats and Zee Biskope. The highest price, Rs 21.2 crore, in this category has been paid by Zee Bsikope so far. The base price of a slot in this category is Rs 10 crore.