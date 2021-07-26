Navika Kumar to be Editor-in-Chief of Times Now Navbharat

Times Network, India’s premium broadcast network, has named Anchor and Editor Navika Kumar as the Editor-in-Chief of its soon to be launched Hindi News Channel, Times Now Navbharat. In her new role, Navika will lead the editorial mandate and play a pivotal role in the overall management of the channel besides continuing in her role as Group Editor, Times Network and hosting ‘The Newshour’ @ 9 pm and the popular interview show ‘Frankly Speaking’ on TIMES NOW. Navika will also closely work with the business and leadership teams of the network to drive the channel’s growth strategy and work towards building Times Now Navbharat to become the leader in the Hindi News category.

A versatile and transformative news personality with outstanding journalistic credentials, Navika is a name to reckon with in News Broadcasting in India. She is credited for investigating and breaking some of the most high impact stories in the last 2 decades including the ‘Office for Profit‘ story that led to the resignation of Sonia Gandhi, the CWG scam that led to the exit of Suresh Kalmadi, the Augusta chopper scam and Aircel Maxis deal among others. With her sharp journalistic acumen and extensive knowledge of current affairs, politics and business, Navika has played a key role in the success of the network’s flagship brand, TIMES NOW since its inception.

Commenting on the development M.K.Anand, MD & CEO Times Network said “Navika has been one of our key assets since the inception of TIMES NOW in 2005. In fact, the largest number of critical news breaks and stories that eventually went into taking TIMES NOW to the top in the English category in spite of our then late entry into that segment has been her work. In the last 4 years, she has morphed into a compelling and high impact Prime Time presence and made her mark in that highly competitive space becoming one of the most recognised faces on Indian News Prime Time. Her impact led journalism helps TIMES NOW to live up to its promise of Action Begins Here. We are thrilled at the new launch and look forward to serving Hindi audiences with our unique Action orientated journalism and believe Navika Kumar is the best suited to lead Times Now Navbharat to eventual category domination.”

Commenting on her new role, Navika Kumar said, “I am really excited to take on this new mantle, which marks the Network’s debut in Indian language. I look forward to working with our robust team of ace journalists, technicians and crew, to build and nurture a distinctive brand of Hindi news. With a powerful and impactful narrative, I am confident that Times Now Navbhart will bring the much-needed paradigm shift in the Hindi news category and will set the course for superior news coverage.”

