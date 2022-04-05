MIB launches Broadcast Seva portal

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Singh Thakur has launched the Broadcast Seva Portal in New Delhi, heralding a new chapter in ease of doing business in the broadcasting sector.



According to a government press release, Broadcast Seva Portal is an online portal solution for speedy filing and processing of applications of broadcasters for various kinds of licenses, permissions, registrations, etc.



Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said the government has harnessed technology to bring transparency in the system and make it more accountable. "The Broadcast Seva Portal will reduce the turnaround time of applications and at the same time will help applicants track their progress. This portal will reduce the human interface that was required earlier and thus add to capacity building of the Ministry and will be a major step towards Ease of Doing Business," he stated.



Thakur further added that the 360-degree digital solution will facilitate the stakeholders in seeking permissions, applying for registration, tracking applications, calculating fees, and executing payments. Further, the Broadcast Seva portal will provide its services under the wider umbrella efforts of Digital India to all stakeholders to private satellite TV channels, teleport operators, MSOs, community, and private radio channels etc.



"The portal is a giant leap forward in realizing Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’, as this simple and user-friendly web portal provides a broadcaster an end-to-end solution with just a click of a mouse. It will boost the business environment and empower the entire broadcast sector by directly benefiting more than 900 Satellite TV Channels, 70 Teleport operators, 1700 Multi-service operators, 350 Community Radio Stations (CRS), and 380 Private FM Channels," he noted.



The minister informed the audience that the test run of the portal received positive feedback from end-users. Soon the portal will be married to National Single Window System. The Ministry is open to further improvements that the industry may feel are required.



MIB Secretary Apurva Chandra said that the new portal has several improvements over the previous version and has incorporated suggestions from stakeholders over a trial period of one month.



The broadcasters present at the event welcomed the launch of the portal and said that it will greatly reduce the distance an application has to travel and the effort required in the application process.



"I was so delighted & honoured to attend today’s launch of MIB’s Broadcast Seva portal. Kudos to the incredible team led by Hon’ble Shri Anurag Thakur for rolling out an online single-window mechanism for the Indian broadcasting sector. Thank u Team MIB for EODB!" The Walt Disney Company India Executive Director - Government Relations Aravamudhan K posted on his Twitter account.

