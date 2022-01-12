MIB forms Joint Working Group to explore data capturing capabilities in STBs for ratings

The ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) has issued an order constituting a Joint Working Group to formulate a mandate for exploring data capturing capabilities in Set-Top Boxes (STBs) for audience measurement sampling.

The Joint Working Group will comprise S.S. Vempati, CEO, Prasar Bharati, a representative from MeitY, a representative from BIS, a representative from BARC, Harit Nagpal, President, DTH Association, and representative from AIDCF

The ministry said that the group may study successful global best practices in RPD, like that of Canada, the models/ pilots undertaken in lndia by BARC and other independent experiments by DTH operators and other relevant stakeholders and formulate a mandate for combining the data sources including RPD, if so decided with the existing sampling methodology(ies).

The ministry noted that the present guidelines on Television Rating Agencies in India dated 16.01.2014 prescribe the use of panel homes, drawn by establishment survey and representative of the TV viewing population, for carrying out the Audience measurement.

Further, the recent recommendation of Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on audience measurement and report of TRP committee headed by Chief Executive Officer, Prasar Bharati have recommended for combining traditional sample-based statistical approaches with big data approaches such as Return Path Data in STBS to address the system, allay concerns over the representativeness of traditional samples and further

strengthening of the procedures for a credible and transparent rating system.

"lt has, therefore, been decided to constitute a Joint Working Group to study different aspects of the data capturing including Return Path Data (RPD) in context of the audience measurement, international practices, security of the viewership data etc," the MIB order reads.

The Group shall be tasked with the following activities:

Specify minimum standards for RPD capable STBS, SOPs for certification and audit of the same.

Specify common protocols, data standards and modifications to current ratings methodology so that data from RPD capable STBS could be integrated into the current TV ratings system.

Additionally, specify minimum standards, for any smartphone-based Apps to augment above proposed RPD system for integration into the current TV ratings. Also specify for SOPs for certification and audit of the same.

Evolve a consensus for how such different data sets including RPD/ smart phone-based data collection will be priced/ costs shared within the framework of TV ratings system.

Specify consent-based privacy framework to govern all such data collection and use within TV ratings.

Establish timelines for rollout of above with a clear roadmap to guide all stakeholders while laying out points of responsibility for the same.

The secretarial for the Joint Working Group will be provided by Prasar Bharati. The Group may also invite any domain expert(s), and stakeholders representatives for its deliberations, if required.The croup shall submit its report to Ministry for Information & Broadcasting within four months of the date of issue of this order.