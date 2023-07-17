MIB cancels registration of 2 MSOs for violating Cable TV Networks (Regulation) Act
In a recent advisory, the ministry has directed satellite TV channels/broadcasters not to provide signals to the two MSOs – 9 Star Digital Cable Network and M/s Top Ten Cable Network
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has cancelled the registration of two Multi System Operators (MSOs) for violating the terms and conditions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.
In a recent advisory, the ministry has directed satellite TV channels/broadcasters not to provide signals to the two MSOs – 9 Star Digital Cable Network and M/s Top Ten Cable Network – as their registration stands cancelled.
The ministry had cancelled the registration of 11 MSOs between April 12, 2023, and April 31, 2023.
The ministry issued guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India, 2022 on November 09, 2022.
According to the rule, TV Channels shall provide Satellite TV Channel signal reception decoders only to MSOs/Cable Operators registered under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995 or to a DTH operator registered under the DTH guidelines issued by the government or to an IPTV Service Provider permitted under their existing Telecom License or authorized by Department of Telecommunications or to a HITS operator permitted under the policy guidelines issued by the Ministry.
“This Ministry has cancelled registrations of two MSOs namely, MIs 9 Star Digital Cable Network and M/s Top Ten Cable Network vide orders dated 10.11.2022 and 08.04.2022 respectively for violation of terms and conditions of the MSO Registration and Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.
“Accordingly, the satellite TV Channels / Broadcasters, are hereby advised not to provide signals to the above said MSOs as their registrations have already been cancelled by the Ministry,” MIB advisory said.
Sarah Jacob joins France 24
Prior to this Jacob was associated with NDTV for over two decades
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 14, 2023 12:00 PM | 1 min read
Former NDTV anchor and Senior Editor Sarah Jacob has joined France 24.
Jacob, who was associated with NDTV for over 20 years quit in May 2023.
Known for hosting the popular talk show We The People, Jacob started her innings with NDTV in 2003 as a reporter covering health, crime and education. From 2005 to 2013 she was the US Bureau Chief of NDTV and was based out of New York. In June 2013 she shifted back to India.
Jacob has completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from Lady Shri Ram College For Women and MS in Broadcast Journalism from the New York University.
Star Sports acquires broadcast rights for ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023
The tournament is scheduled to be held from July 13 to 23 July 2023 in Sri Lanka
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 6:20 PM | 1 min read
Star Sports has acquired television rights for the upcoming ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023.
“This landmark agreement not only marks the first time the tournament will be televised in its entirety but also highlights Star Sports' commitment to promote emerging talent and grow the game of cricket,” the broadcaster said in a release.
The ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 will be the fifth edition of the tournament and is scheduled to be held from July 13 to 23 July 2023 in Sri Lanka. Fans across India can watch all the action LIVE on the Star Sports Network.
“We are extremely excited to deliver the ACC Men’s Emerging Asia Cup 2023 to countless cricket enthusiasts. At Star Sports, we are dedicated to broadcasting the best cricket action, showcasing women’s cricket, and creating a platform for emerging talent to shine. Our collaborations with key stakeholders like ICC, ACC, and BCCI, to broadcast women’s cricket and upcoming young talent, underscores our steadfast dedication to expanding the sport and inspiring the next generation of cricketers”, said a Star Sports Spokesperson
Disney looking to sell or find a partner for India business?
According to a report in WSJ, the talks are in a "very, very nascent" stage
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 4:22 PM | 1 min read
Walt Disney is reportedly looking to “sell or find a joint venture partner” for its India business--Disney Star and Hotstar. According to a Wall Street Journal report, which quotes a source with direct knowledge of the matter, the talks are in a "very, very nascent" stage and no potential buyer or partner has been approached so far.
The report mentions that the development comes at a time when Disney is facing a strong competition from Reliance-owned JioCinema since it won the digital media rights of the recently held IPL. Also, Reliance's broadcast venture Viacom18, which runs JioCinema has signed a multi-year agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery to bring HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros programming to its streaming service JioCinema.
e4m has earlier reported that Walt Disney Co. was planning to cut thousands of jobs. In February, the company had said 7,000 positions would be vacated as part of the annual cost-cutting move. Subsequently, in April this year, Disney Star gave out pink slips to its employees in India as part of the first round of layoffs. Reportedly, an agency has been appointed to support the laid-off employees for six months. The staffers are being given a one-year severance package.
MIB grants 4 new MSO licences in a month
Total number of MSOs now stands at 1737
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 12, 2023 8:52 AM | 1 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has granted four new licenses to multi-system operators (MSOs) between June 14, 2023 and June 26, 2023. The total number of registered MSOs now stands at 1,737 as on June 30, 2023.
The new licenses were issued to UD Digital, Asoke Network, Netplus Communication Services and Swami City Cable.
Apart from the new licenses, three MSOs’ registration expired or were cancelled in the month of June and July this year. Mahalakshmi Digital Cable & Communication’s registration has been cancelled due to violation of Rule 10A of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994 and terms and conditions. The registration was cancelled on 21.06.2023. Another MSO Sri Ganesh Network surrendered the registration and it was cancelled on 27.06.2023.
Venkata Sai Media Pvt’s registration has been cancelled due to violation of regulation 15(1) of the telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017 and Rule 10A of the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994. The registration was cancelled on 06.07.2023.
Will TV see growth in distribution revenue this year?
Industry experts say TV distribution revenue is likely to go up this year on the back of price hike by broadcasters following the implementation of NTO 3.0
By Sonam Saini & Aditi Gupta | Jul 11, 2023 9:13 AM | 4 min read
Television distribution revenue has seen a downward trend in India in the last few years, but 2023 could be different. Industry experts are anticipating a growth in subscription income this year due to the hike in the prices of TV channels. Veterans in the sector say television distribution revenue is likely to go up this year owing to the implementation of the new tariff order (NTO 3.0) which allowed broadcasters to hike channel prices.
According to Anuj Gandhi, Founder, Plug & Play Entertainment Pvt Ltd, “Overall, Pay TV is not in the growth phase anymore. Subscriber numbers are not growing as there is DD FreeDish in many places and that has done phenomenally well. Apart from that, there has also been growth in connected TV (CTV) and OTT.”
“However, this year the TV distribution revenues are likely to be up due to the increase in the price of TV channels since the implementation of the new tariff order,” shared Gandhi, the former Group CEO of Indiacast Media Distribution Pvt Ltd.
Expressing similar sentiments, during the Q4 FY 23 conference call, Punit Goenka, MD & CEO of ZEE Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) said it was hard to predict the actual growth in subscription revenue of linear TV but he was optimistic that the trajectory will be towards growth. According to him, it is a question of balancing pricing versus churn.
ZEEL’s subscription revenue for FY’23 was up by 2.7%, led by growth in ZEE5 and ZEE Music, partially offset by decline in linear TV subscription. According to the company’s Q4 financial report, subscription revenue for Q4-23 were lower by 5.3% QoQ and down 1% YoY. On the other hand, Network18’s consolidated subscription revenue grew by 19 % to Rs 538 crore in Q4 FY’23 as compared to Rs 451 crore in Q4 FY’22.
Experts, however, opined that while connected TV and free to air (FTA) channels are experiencing considerable growth in terms of number of subscribers and consequent revenue, there are not much expectations where pay TV is concerned.
According to Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President, Elara Capital, the number of subscribers on linear pay TV is not growing and the industry is witnessing a declining trend of 2-4%. But the good news is that CTV and FTA subscribers are growing, he added. “The growth happening on FTA is about 8-10%. But Pay TV is stagnated in terms of overall household base numbers. If you look at total TV household base number, including CTV, you will see a growth, but if you see the Pay TV universe, it might not see a growth,” Taurani said.
Sharing a similar opinion as Gandhi, he said, in terms of Pay TV subscription revenue, the growth will only happen because of price hike, it will not happen because of an increase in households’ base.
“But price hike growth is very limited, it can’t be more than 4-5% on a sustainable basis. If there is a decline of 2-3%, effectively you will see a very small growth of 2-3% on the TV subscription side,” Taurani explained.
Another senior distribution head too shared the same opinion, saying this year will witness an increase in subscription revenue on the back of a price hike by the broadcaster. However, the number of subscribers might not see a positive growth or there will be marginal increase as the distribution platforms are offering different packs at a discounted price, he opined.
According to another distribution head of a leading TV network, the television distribution revenue trend is negative and the price of the channels may have gone up but that will not help increase the revenue. He said that on an average, the subscriber base for TV is dropping by 1-1.5% every month.
Industry experts say only big sporting events on TV, such as the upcoming ICC Men Cricket World Cup, could take up subscriber number leading to an increase in revenue.
The amended new tariff order (NTO 3.0) was issued by TRAI in November last year after which the broadcasters announced the price hike. It came into effect on February 1 this year. The NTO 3.0 reinstated the Rs 19 MRP cap for TV channel inclusion in a bouquet and also allowed broadcasters to offer a maximum discount of 45% when pricing its bouquet of pay channels over the sum of the MRPs of all pay channels in that bouquet. In the revised pricing, broadcasters had increased the price of some bouquets by 10-15%.
Zee-Sony merger likely to be sealed, says industry
Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka mulling over moving the SC against SAT’s dismissal of their appeal against Sebi
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 11, 2023 9:21 AM | 1 min read
Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and ZEE's MD and CEO Punit Goenka may move the Supreme Court against SAT dismissing their appeal in the Sebi case.
The tribunal on Monday rejected an appeal made by the Zee promoters against the market regulator barring the duo from holding key positions in their companies.
Meanwhile, industry experts told exchange4media that the Zee-Sony merger is likely to be sealed.
According to Karan Taurani, Senior Vice President at Elara Capital, a merger between ZEE and Sony is quite likely. "Whatever happens with SEBI and SAT is happening at the individual level and it won’t change things much.”
Industry reports also say that the deal is likely to see the light of day.
"We presume the NCLT order shall be positive since the matter was related to lenders in NCLT. As per the Zee management, the company had either settled with lenders or the case was disposed of where Zee was remotely connected," Dolat Capital said in a note released on Monday.
The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on Monday reserved its order on the Zee-Sony merger. The division bench has allowed parties to file their written submissions. As per media reports, Zee's counsel said that "non-creditor objectors in the matter, who are not even the company's creditors are holding the merger to ransom".
‘Zee–Sony merger may finally see the light of the day’
Post NCLT approval, the process shall take 2.5-3.5 months, states a report from Dolat Capital
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 10, 2023 7:22 PM | 2 min read
The much-talked-about Zee-Sony merger may finally see the light of the day, according to note shared by Dolat Capital.
Here’s what the note states:
NCLT concludes hearing, reserves order; hopefully shall be positive
As per media, NCLT has today concluded the hearing going on since 6m on Zee-Sony matter and has reserved the order. NCLT order shall take 1-3 weeks’ time. We presume the NCLT order shall be positive since the matter was related to lenders in NCLT. As per Zee management, the company had either settled with lenders or the case was disposed where Zee was remotely connected.
No immediate relief for Zee promoters from SAT
Separately, SAT has rejected the appeal of Zee's MD & CEO Punit Goenka to stay the SEBI order directing him to cease to hold the position of a director or a KMP in any listed company or its subsidiaries until further orders.
Merger key positive
With or without Punit: Positive NCLT order on merger would be key. Merged entity will be under Sony’s control and they may have to look at an alternate MD & CEO instead of Punit, even if temporary. In a recent media interview, Punit confirmed that the merger shall not halt irrespective of the SAT outcome being against him is a respite.
Process post NCLT approval
Zee shall get the physical copy of order in 15 days post the order. It would then file with ROC for merger of Zee-Sony. Separately, it would go to SEBI for de-listing of Zee shares and re-listing of merged entity. Post NCLT approval, the process shall take 2.5-3.5 months
