MIB asks TV channels to promote Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in view of festive season

The ministry of information and broadcasting (MIB) has issued a general advisory asking TV channels to broadcast messages and other content to inform people about the crucial need to adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour in view of the upcoming festive season.

Media, the MIB said, has been at the forefront of informing people at large about the need to adhere to Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and other communication relating to vaccination for combating COVID-19. "In the context of the upcoming festive season, it is advised that private satellite TV channels may broadcast messages and other content to inform people about the crucial need to adhere to COVID appropriate behavior, exercise due precautions, avoid crowded places, adhere to limits on public gathering, etc. and not let our guards down.”Recently, India had achieved the landmark of administering over 100 crore vaccine doses. While vaccination is one of the prime interventions against COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that the people must continue to exercise precaution by following ‘COVID Appropriate Behavior’ (maintain physical distance, wear mask, regular handwashing, etc.) to prevent risk of future resurgence of COVID-19."It remains crucial to not let our guards down, especially in view of the upcoming festive season, and we must continue to remain vigilant and celebrate our festivals with utmost precautions. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has time to time issue Standard Operating Procedure of preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 during festivities," the MIB noted.