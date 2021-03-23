Manorama News telecasts opinion poll for Kerala Assembly Elections 2021

The telecast has seen a phenomenal spike in viewership across digital and social media handles of Manorama News with two more days to go for the final tally to be presented

A comprehensive opinion poll conducted in Kerala is being telecast on Manorama News across four days starting 21st March at 8 PM until 24th March.

The opinion poll was conducted by VMR, the country's premier research company that specialises in psephology between mid Feb to mid March across all 140 constituency's for the first time by any news channel in Kerala.

The results of the poll being presented by senior anchors of the channel and the discussion with its highly knowledgeable panel is being viewed as one of the best that the state has ever seen.

The telecast has seen phenomenal spike in viewership across digital and social media handles of Manorama News with two more days to go for the final tally to be presented

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)