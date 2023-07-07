India TV Chairman Rajat Sharma becomes most followed TV news personality on Twitter
He has amassed a staggering 10.7 million followers on the popular social media platform
Rajat Sharma, Chairman of India TV, has amassed a staggering 10.7 million followers on the popular social media platform, Twitter, making him the most followed TV news personality.
This has been revealed in Muck Rack’s ‘The 2023 State of Journalism on Twitter’ report.
Twitter, a platform that thrives on real-time engagement and succinct expression, has become an essential tool for journalists and media professionals to connect with their audience on a personal level. His popularity on Twitter also speaks volumes about his popular courtroom interview show ‘Aap Ki Adalat,’ aired continuously since last 30 years and ‘Aaj Ki Baat,’ which is aired weekdays, 9pm on India TV.
With his Twitter account, Rajat Sharma has successfully bridged the gap between traditional media and the digital age, providing his followers with a direct channel to stay informed, voice their opinions, and engage in meaningful discussions.
Upon achieving this significant milestone, Rajat Sharma expressed his gratitude to his followers, stating, "I am overwhelmed and humbled by the support and love I have received on Twitter. It is truly heartening to see people from diverse backgrounds come together on this platform to engage in constructive conversations. I will continue to use this platform responsibly and strive to provide accurate and unbiased information."
As the Chairman of India TV, Rajat Sharma has been at the forefront of the media industry, shaping public discourse and highlighting critical issues that affect society. Now, with his remarkable Twitter following, he has further solidified his position as a trusted voice in the digital space.
Star Sports gets broadcast rights of Lanka Premier League for Indian subcontinent & MENA
The fourth season of the league will be held in Colombo and Kandy
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 6, 2023 11:27 AM | 2 min read
Star Sports will be telecasting the Lanka Premier League 2023, exclusively in India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and MENA region including UAE.
The tournament is scheduled to be held from July 30 to August 21.
“We are delighted to announce Star Sports as the official television broadcaster for the fourth edition of the Lanka Premier League 2023. Since the inception of the LPL, it has not only showcased an exciting brand of cricket but also provided a platform for Sri Lankan cricket to steadily churn out talented cricketers. With committed stakeholders like Star Sports, we are very excited to bring the global cricketing audience an opportunity to not only witness an extremely competitive and captivating brand of T20 cricket but also dish out unmatched non-live cricketing content for fans across India, Sri Lanka, the subcontinent and MENA region,” commented Anil Mohan Sankhdhar, Founder and CEO of IPG Group—the official rights holder of LPL.
"I am highly confident that the Lanka Premier League 2023 is going to reach new heights in terms of competitiveness among teams and excitement among fans, thus elevating the tournament to a new level; hence, having a renowned Broadcaster like Star Sports take the tournament to the doorstep of a wider audience is highly welcome,'' said Mr. Samantha Dodanwela, Tournament Director, Lanka Premier League 2023.
“We welcome this exciting association with LPL. The league has witnessed thrilling action and a great fan base across the subcontinent and MENA region. With this association, the upcoming season will be able to reach a wider audience. We look forward to a great collaboration and a memorable experience for the fans,” said a Star Sports Spokesperson.
The upcoming season will witness the presence of popular international stars such as Babar Azam, Shakib Al Hasan, David Miller as well as popular Sri Lankan stars Thisara Parera and Wanidu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews and Skipper Dasun Shanaka among others as the matches will be held across two venues—Colombo and Kandy, for the fourth season.
Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Aura, Galle Titans, Jaffna Kings and B-Love Kandy will be the five teams fighting for the coveted title.
India-WI cricket series: DD set for a good innings with advertisers?
Feeds in 6 regional languages, prime-time matches and no clashes with other cricket events make the month-long series a good bet for marketers, say industry players
By Sonam Saini & Aditi Gupta | Jul 6, 2023 9:01 AM | 4 min read
Giving wings to cricket viewing and expanding the horizon of sports marketing is Doordarshan (DD)’s innings as the official broadcast partner for the upcoming India tour of the West Indies.
Calling it the largest-ever telecast for an India bilateral series on a free-to-air channel,
DD on Wednesday announced that it would telecast the matches on six network channels in six different languages. The matches will be broadcast on DD Sports, DD Podhigai, DD Saptagiri, DD Yadagiri, DD Bangla and DD Chandana.
"This is the first time that DD is doing a regional telecast for a cricket match," said Deepak Jaswani, Co-founder of Samskaara Entertainment, which is exclusively responsible for selling ad spots for the month-long tournament across the DD network.
For 10-second ad spots, the public broadcaster is charging Rs 4.50 lakh for T20s, Rs 3.50 lakh for ODIs and Rs 1.50 lakh for Test matches, Jaswani confirmed to exchange4media.
Jaswani also stated that the agency was still in talks with marketers. He said there were some advertisers who are regulars with DD. Samskaara has been getting inquiries from brands about the ad packages and if they could buy spots selectively for ODIs and T20 matches.
The regional feeds have been bundled into a single package, Jaswani shared. “It doesn't make sense to sell regional feed separately because one of the highlights that we are going back to the brands with is the depth of the distribution. And if you add both the national and regional feed on DD Sports and Free Dish, the kind of viewers you can expect to reach is far higher than any cable and satellite channel can ever hope to do. The reason you telecast in different languages is to get the depth of distribution, and national brands need that depth,” Jaswani noted.
DD’s massive network will give viewers the choice to watch the games in their own language. The T20Is and ODI series will be telecast in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and Kannada on DD Sports along with the network’s regional channels DD Podhigai, DD Saptagiri, DD Yadagiri, DD Bangla and DD Chandana. Test matches will be telecast on DD Sports. The primary telecast on DD Sports will be a combination of Hindi and English. The aggregate reach of all the channels telecasting the series is over 160 million.
According to Jigar Rambhia, COO at Sporjo, this is an opportunity for brands to advertise as there are no clashes with other cricket events this time. “Also, T20 and ODI matches will be telecast around 7pm, which is prime time and many brands would like to go for it,” he pointed out.
However, sounding a word of caution, Rakshit Jain, Director, Prachar, said the markets were currently very sluggish and due to the monsoons not many advertisers were active. “With West Indies being knocked out of the World Cup, a lot of advertisers have already lost interest in the series. But with the main Indian Team playing, we should have the usual cricket advertisers.”
Samskaara has also bagged reselling rights from Fancode for the matches that will be shown exclusively on Doordarshan.
As the primary media rights holder, FanCode will stream the entire series on its digital platform. The match will also be aired on Jio Cinema.
Jain further said, “The premium audience that watches cricket will watch the games majorly on Jio and Fancode. Due to the success of IPL on Jio, a majority of cricket viewers have the app downloaded on the phone and CTV.”
Fancode had bagged exclusive broadcast rights for the India tour of the West Indies in 2022 too.
The month-long bilateral series has 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is, and is scheduled to take place from July 12 to August 13.
Not shy of taking a stand - Rahul Shivshankar
Over the past two decades he has been the face of prime time TV journalism and raising important issues for which he has been loved, hated and criticised. All at once.
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 6:08 PM | 5 min read
Journalism has never been an easy task. Never will it be, especially when you are a renowned name, and that too with a leading network. because you have to live up to the fanfare, the credibility and the business expectations.
Over the past two decades he has been the face of prime time TV journalism and raising important issues for which he has been loved, hated and criticised. All at once.
Mid 90s to 2023
Rahul Shivshankar began his career in the mid-1990s as a print reporter. He then became part of the launch team of Headlines Today as Executive Editor in 2003.
His next stop was Times Now. Shivshankar was a part of the team that launched Times Now and soon became one of the most watched anchors on the channel. He won accolades for the non-stop coverage of 2008 Mumbai attacks and also wrote a book about it.
Shivshankar moved to NewsX as the Managing Editor and Anchor in 2013 and a year later was elevated to the role of Editor- in-Chief. He hosted the primetime shows Nation@9 and Insight at NewsX. Under his editorial leadership, the channel was awarded the Best English News Channel of the Year at ENBA 2014.
While he became the prime time face of NewsX for three years, he re-joined Times Now in 2016, this time as Editor-in-Chief, replacing Arnab Goswami, who went on to launch his own Channel.
At Times Now he hosted the prime time debate show India Upfront, which won Best Primetime Show (English) Award at the 13th ENBA Awards.
In 2021 he became the Editorial Director of Times Network and also continued to lead the editorial mandate of the channel. He also anchored other shows, including The Breaking News Show and Live Report, and the one-hour weekend shows- Confront on the network.
The recent re-structuring and the new guardianship arrangement between the two Jain brothers became a reason for Rahul Shivshankar to pursue greener pastures outside the Times Network.
Not Shy Of Taking A Stand
During a media debate organised by e4m in 2022, Shivshankar did not shy from acknowledging that journalists have a right to express their opinion and take a stand as long as they are holding the facts right.
This has been the backbone of his style of journalism , some even going to an extent of labelling him as ‘extreme’ in his views. But does this affect him?
“I have had a distinct editorial philosophy which marks me out as a person who doesn't follow the beaten path. And that distinct editorial philosophy has meant that I have been able to carve a niche for myself in the genre. I believe that today the viewer needs analysis and analysis from a credible source simply because there is so much news and misinformation doing the rounds. A lot of which is based on rhetoric and not facts. The emphasis in my career has been to put the facts first”, says Shivshankar.
He is also a strong believer in “work as hard as possible and never expect others to do anything that you are unwilling to do.”
In fact it is famous that Shivshankar is a hands-on Editor and even used to write the ticker himself, and listen to sound bytes at the editors console, even when he could have chosen to delegate such tasks.
Shivshankar is also a strong believer in cultivating the next gen of journos who can practise this craft in a rigorous way to create impact.
“I know a lot of people who follow the ‘classic boss’ principle, of criticising, being extremely corrosive, even acidic when it comes to admonishing their colleagues and never telling them what to do. I always make it a point to show and demonstrate how something needs to be done because I believe that in a newsroom, every resource at any level has a capacity to make a difference, and I must be able to tap into the talent.”
Dealing With Critics & Trolls
According to Shivshankar, he never gets affected by sniping, or people attacking him because he knows their intent is a motivated one.
“My facts speak for themselves and as an Editor you have a duty to strive for the truth. There is only one way to do journalism, and that is to interrogate the facts. You should never shy away from challenges, I have always found that I perform best in challenging circumstances and I like to test myself”, he shared.
Numbers Matter
While Editorial rigour is the cornerstone of his journalistic approach, at the same time he is not oblivious to the numbers that are needed in the news TV business. “From the channels that I had joined, we were not in a good position ratings wise, and many people thought that I was being foolhardy by thinking of joining them. I would say each of these channels under my leadership gained and did very well not just in ratings parameters but also in the influence parameter.”
He further shares, “Many people would tell you that perceptions can’t be changed in the eyes of the viewer, but that's not true. If you have something worthwhile to say, you will definitely attract viewers, even if you are at the bottom of the ratings. It's never too late, that's what I believe in.”
Doordarshan to telecast India tour of West Indies in 6 languages across 6 TV channels
This will be the largest-ever telecast for an India bilateral series on a free-to-air channel
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 5, 2023 12:38 PM | 2 min read
Public broadcaster Doordarshan (DD) will telecast the upcoming India’s tour of the West Indies. The month-long bilateral series is scheduled to take place from July 12 to August 13.
This will be the largest-ever telecast for an India bilateral series on a free-to-air channel, with six DD Network channels telecasting in six different languages. DD Sports, DD Podhigai, DD Saptagiri, DD Yadagiri, DD Bangla and DD Chandana will telecast the matches.
The aggregate reach of all the channels telecasting the series is over 160 million. With its widest distribution network, the series will be available across the length and breadth of the country. This will be the most comprehensive coverage of an India bilateral cricket series by a free-to-air channel.
Samskaara Entertainment Private Limited will be the agency exclusively responsible for selling the ad spots across the DD network for the marquee cricket series. This will be the first-time team India will be in action after the loss at the WTC final, and the team will look to start off the new WTC cycle on a winning note.
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya will be amongst the names to watch out for while young guns like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad too will be looking to make the most of the opportunity.
As the primary media rights holder, FanCode will stream the entire series on its digital platform, providing an immersive viewing experience to its strong base of premium authenticated users.
Sumit Awasthi joins NDTV India as Consulting Editor
He will be hosting the prime time show on the channel.
By Ruhail Amin | Jul 4, 2023 9:29 PM | 1 min read
Sr Journalist and well known anchor, Sumit Awasthi, who quit ABP News in 2022 as Vice President of News and Production and Prime Time Anchor, has joined NDTV India as Consulting Editor.
He will be hosting the prime time show on the channel. Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.
Awasthi started his career with Zee News and has close to 25 years of experience in journalism.
Prior to joining ABP he was associated with Network 18. Awasthi was also the Resident Editor at Zee News, where he served a short stint of eleven months. He has also been associated with Aaj Tak for almost five years where his last held designation was Deputy Editor. His major forte has been in the realm of political reportage, but he has also extensively covered cricket and international affairs too.
Tale of Grit & Passion-Shamsher Singh
Singh’s career journey from a cub reporter with Aaj Tak in 1998 to his current role as Editor–in-Chief in 2023 is replete with an unwavering commitment to his profession
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 4, 2023 6:49 PM | 3 min read
It has been over two decades since Sr. Journalist Shamsher Singh began his career in journalism. Currently he is helming the recently launched Hindi News Channel-India Daily Live as its Editor-in-Chief.
Singh’s career journey from a cub reporter with Aaj Tak in 1998 to his current role as Editor–in-Chief in 2023 is replete with grit, passion and an unwavering commitment to his profession.
Career Graph
It was 1998, a fresh graduate from a small town in Bihar strayed into the world of journalism. Little did he know that he would get hooked to this profession beyond what he thought.
From 1998 to 2013, Singh was part of the Aaj Tak donning many roles till he quit in 2013 as Deputy Editor. In Aaj Tak he covered many elections and big global events ranging from the Tsunami in Japan, the Nuclear Summit in Washington and the Copenhagen Environment Summit etc.
His next stop was India TV where he took over as Editor, Current Affairs, and headed a team that broke some of the biggest national stories. After three years at India TV, Singh had set sight on his next move. He joined Zee Media as Editor National Affairs in 2017.
Ratings Man
Between his roles at India TV and Zee Media, Singh had earned the title of ‘Ratings Man’, owing to his editorial strategy that helped the channels multiply their viewership.
It was this reputation that saw him helm the launch of Arnab Goswami led Republic Bharat as Editor in 2018. Singh played a big role in the launch of the channel, and in two years under his leadership, the channel had earned a place for itself in the crowded news TV space.
In December 2020 Singh joined Zee Media's Hindi news channel Zee Hindustan as Managing Editor. He was also the Managing Editor of digital properties of nine regional channels. Singh was instrumental in launching the digital channel of 'Zee Media' in four languages of South - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
In April 2023, e4m broke the story of his joining Bharat 24 as Managing Editor, a stint that just lasted a few weeks.
Now Singh is helming the recently launched Hindi News Channel-India Daily Live. The new channel comes with the tagline – Devoted to the nation, everyday!
He is the recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award for 'on the spot' reporting. He has also been awarded the Dilip Singh Journalism Award in the past for his remarkable contribution in the field of journalism. Apart from politics, he also has a special hold on internal security and foreign policy.
Doting Dad & Fitness Enthusiast
Son of a celebrated Army Officer who participated in 1965 and 1971 wars, Singh is a fitness enthusiast and believes that if you live a disciplined life you can conquer any challenge.
An early riser, his day begins at 5.30 am. Singh loves to post his gym photos on social media and being a doting father to two kids, he ensures that he spends quality time with his family no matter how busy his work schedule gets.
(Our New Series - HEADLINE MAKERS - profiles superstars of the newsroom, the women and men who have worked their way to the top and command an influence that shapes the contours of daily public discourse.
It's a deep dive into their personal and professional lives, a culmination of all factors that catapulted them into a realm very few can dream of. It's the story behind the big storytellers, the firebrands and the mavericks.)
Colors Rishtey bags slot on DD FreeDish for Rs 19 crore
According to sources, two news channels also bid for the spot at Rs 15 crore
By Sonam Saini | Jul 4, 2023 3:40 PM | 1 min read
Colors Rishtey, the Viacom18-owned Hindi GEC, has bagged a slot on the DD FreeDish for Rs 19.26 crore. Prasar Bharati invited applications for allotment of vacant MPRG-2 slots of DD Free Dish for the period July 11, 2023, to March 31, 2024, through the 70th e-auction.
The reserve price for the bucket A+ which comprises GEC (Hindi) channels is priced at Rs 17.41 crore.
According to sources, two news channels also bid for the spot at Rs 15 crore. It's worth noting that only one slot was available. It turned vacant after one of the platform's movie channels shut down.
