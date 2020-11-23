India Ahead’s Business Editor Ridhima Bhatnagar joins CNN News 18

Bhatnagar has also served stints at ET Now, News X and NDTV in the past.

India Ahead’s well-known anchor and Business Editor Ridhima Bhatnagar has joined CNN News 18 as anchor.

Bhatnagar was associated with India Ahead News for over two years. She was also part of CNBC TV 18 as anchor from 2015 to 2017.

Bhatnagar has also served stints at ET Now, News X and NDTV in the past. She has over ten years of rich experience in media and holds Post Garduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.