India Ahead's Business Editor Ridhima Bhatnagar joins CNN News 18

Bhatnagar has also served stints at ET Now, News X and NDTV in the past.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 23, 2020 1:10 AM
Ridhima

 

 India Ahead’s well-known anchor and Business Editor Ridhima Bhatnagar has joined CNN News 18 as anchor.

 Bhatnagar was associated with India Ahead News for over two years.  She was also part of CNBC TV 18 as anchor from 2015 to 2017.

 Bhatnagar has also served stints at ET Now, News X and NDTV in the past. She has over ten years of rich experience in media and holds Post Garduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism  from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.

Tags Cnn news 18 Ndtv India ahead Ridhima Bhatnagar
