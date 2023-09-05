IDBI Bank challenges NCLT order approving Zee-Sony merger

Almost a month after a Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the merger scheme of media conglomerates ZEE and Sony, IDBI Bank has challenged the order before the appellate tribunal in New Delhi.
IDBI Bank, one of the lenders or creditors of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) whose objections were dismissed by NCLT on August 10, have appealed before the NCLAT in the national capital.
The same was told by ZEEL to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Tuesday through a letter that read, “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time (Listing Regulations), this is to intimate you that the Company has been served with an appeal on behalf of IDBI Bank Limited against the Company before the NCLAT, Delhi, challenging the order dated August 10, 2023 passed by NCLT, Mumbai Bench approving the composite scheme of arrangement amongst Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited and Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited).”
On August 10, the Mumbai Bench of NCLT had given its nod to Zee's $10 billion merger with Culver Max. It had dismissed the objections raised by lenders including IDBI Trusteeship, IDBI Bank, Axis Finance, JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co and Imax Corp.
NCLT had cleared the decks for the merger of ZEE and Sony after a roller-coaster ride of two years.
The journey of the merger began in December 2021 with ZEEL’s Board of Directors considering and approving the Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Scheme), whereby the Company and Bangla Entertainment Private Limited, an affiliate of Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited), shall merge in Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd.
After getting the requisite approvals and NOCs from shareholders and certain regulators, including SEBI and the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the company filed a petition with NCLT for approval of the scheme.
On July 11, the tribunal had reserved its order on the merger following hearing objections from several creditors, including Axis Finance, JC Flower Asset Reconstruction Co., IDBI Bank, IDBI Trusteeship and Imax Corp.
Shemaroo Entertainment’s FY23 revenue up 46% YOY
The company’s total income for FY23 stands at Rs 538 crore
By Aditi Gupta | Sep 4, 2023 2:50 PM | 2 min read
Shemaroo Entertainment’s revenue has increased by 45.9 % to Rs 556.6 crore for the financial year 2022-23, the company said in its annual report.
The company’s total income was up to Rs 538 crore in FY23 from Rs 370 crore in FY22 while its total expenditure also saw a jump from Rs 363 crore to Rs 525 crore.
For the financial year 2022-23, Shemaroo’s EBITDA was Rs 473 million and the net profit was Rs 94 million. Its Profit After Tax (PAT) is Rs 7.2 crore in FY23 compared to Rs 6.4 crore in FY22.
The company’s digital media revenue for FY2022-23 stood at Rs 223.7 crore, a growth of 23.3% over the previous year contributing to 40% of the topline, while traditional media revenue stood at around INR 332.9 crore, a growth of 66.5% over previous year.
Hiren Gada, Whole Time Director and CEO of Shemaroo, said the company’s broadcasting business scaled new heights during FY22-23 as within three years of launch, it captured an impressive 9% market share in the highly competitive Hindi General Entertainment Channels (GEC) genre.
“Our broadcasting business continued to scale new heights during the year. Within three years of launch, we captured an impressive 9% market share in the highly competitive Hindi General Entertainment Channels (GEC) genre.
“This has been on the back of a strong content proposition on Shemaroo TV and Shemaroo Umang, where we launched four new original shows during the year. We recently launched our fourth broadcasting channel ‘Chumbak TV’, that offers animations shows and comedy content targeting the young Indians,” said Gada.
He also said that with a remarkable cumulative subscriber base exceeding 200 million across Shemaroo’s diverse YouTube channels, its viewership continued to soar.
“Each day, with over 100 million views, we solidified our presence as a prominent content provider. Our pride and joy, the renowned ‘Shemaroo Filmi Gaane’ channel, soared to incredible heights, becoming the 8th most subscribed channel in India and an impressive 22nd globally,” Gada said.
Want to repeat US’s success in India: Sony CEO on merger with ZEE
In an interview, Kenichiro Yoshida has said that instead of solely pursuing subscriber numbers the company wants to do content creation as well
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 2:21 PM | 1 min read
Sony Chief Executive Officer Kenichiro Yoshida has told Financial Times that the entertainment field is in the development phase in India.
In the context of its merger with Zee, the report says the company hopes it can repeat its success in the US in India.
Sony is expected to distribute titles across multiple rival streaming platforms to maximise profits, instead of launching its own streaming service. “There is various competition out there (in India) but instead of solely pursuing subscriber numbers, we want to do content creation as well. If necessary, we will consider offering our content to other platforms,” Yoshida has said in the interview.
The CEO is also cautious about Sony-Zee’s prospects in sports. “Sports is very attractive for us, but there is no ownership so, personally, I think it is better to be able to hold and spread intellectual property for long-term sustainable growth.”
BARC India’s revenue marginally up to Rs 323 crore in FY23
Profit down 60% to Rs 33.57 crore
By Sonam Saini | Sep 2, 2023 8:14 AM | 1 min read
The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India’s total profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 has declined by 60% to Rs 33.57 crore, against Rs 85.19 crore in the previous fiscal.
According to financial data provided by Tofler, the television measurement body’s total revenue saw a marginal increase of 0.41% to Rs 323.28 crore as compared to Rs 321.95 crore for the fiscal ended March 31, 2022.
The TV rating agency’s revenue from sale of service for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 increased by 1.62% to Rs 321.16 crore, against Rs 316.05 crore in the previous fiscal. BARC India’s subscriptions membership fee collection was Rs 0.19 crore in FY23 as compared to Rs 0.31 crore in the previous fiscal.
The advertising promotional expense for the fiscal stood at Rs 0.47 crore against Rs 0.73 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.
BARC, founded in fiscal 2010, is a Section 25 corporation that owns and operates India's TV viewing system and provides related services. It is owned by the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), and the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), in the following proportions: 60:20:20.
Republic acquires VRL’s Kannada broadcast news business, announces Republic Kannada
VRL Media runs Digvijaya News
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 1, 2023 4:52 PM | 3 min read
Republic Media Network has announced Republic Kannada.
Republic’s entry into the Kannada news market comes on the back of the strategic asset purchase agreement through which Republic Media Network has acquired the entire broadcast news division of media conglomerate VRL News Media. Republic Kannada will be a fully-owned channel of the Republic Media Network and will be on-air very soon, stated a press release.
The acquisition comes alongside a complete asset purchase of the broadcast news section of VRL Media, the figure of which remains undisclosed. VRL Media runs news channel Digvijaya News.
“This major asset acquisition of the broadcast business of VRL News Media brings with it significantly large properties and assets. Republic Kannada will have 300 professionals, including over 100 on-ground journalists, who are deployed across all 31 districts of Karnataka, an additional stringer base of over 500 journalists, 73 cutting-edge in-house news production tools, an expansive newsroom, multiple studio spaces that span over a buzzing 28,000-square-foot facility in the heart of Bengaluru,” read a press release.
On the acquisition, Republic Founder & Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said, "Republic Media Network is young and restless. We want to break through all language barriers and reach the people of India as widely and as quickly as we can. So, for the very first time, this Network has chosen to grow inorganically. Anand and Vijay Sankeshwar of the iconic VRL Group are people who we deeply respect and admire. We share the same Core values of Nationalism and Integrity. It is a privilege for us to welcome this valued channel they created with so much love in the Republic Media Network.”
Goswami said, “I have great respect for the Sankeshwar family and, for me, this is not just a business acquisition by the Republic Media Network but also a culmination of a great friendship with Anand Sankeshwar and respect for his father Vijay Sankeshwar Sir.”
Anand Sankeshwar, MD, VRL Media Pvt Ltd said, “Arnab is a visionary and he’s taking the Republic Media Network in the right direction. I am confident and 100% sure he will take our channel in the right direction. Arnab started the Republic journey in 2017. And in a short span of 6 years, has grown the network to an unassailable height. As Dighvijay 24x7 News channel becomes Republic Kannada, I am happy to hand it over to him and the Republic Media Network.”
Republic Kannada will have the tagline ‘ನಿಮ್ಮ ಧ್ವನಿ’ (Nimma Dhwani’ or ‘Your Voice’).
On the tagline of Republic Kannada, Goswami said, “Republic Kannada will change the news media landscape in Karnataka. We will be, as always, the voice of the people, ‘Nimma Dhwani’ and work to represent the aspirations of the people of this great state.”
Republic Kannada’s launch slogan will be ‘ ನೇರ ಮಾತು ಕಣ್ಣಲ್ಲಿ ಕಣ್ಣಿಟ್ಟು’ ('Nera Maathu, Kannalli Kannittu' or ‘Straight-Talk, Eye-to-Eye’).
ZEE gets NCLAT notice on IDBI Bank plea
The tribunal has asked the media network to file a reply in two weeks
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 1, 2023 10:25 AM | 1 min read
The NCLAT has issued a notice to ZEE Entertainment regarding a petition filed by IDBI Bank.
The tribunal has asked the media network to file a reply in two weeks.
IDBI Bank has challenged NCLT's order on May 19 in which it rejected the plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against ZEE.
This hearing was deferred on August 18.
BCCI media TV, digital rights: Viacom18 to pay approx Rs 68 cr per match
The rights are for bilateral India matches on home turf for the next five years
By Aditi Gupta | Aug 31, 2023 4:28 PM | 4 min read
Viacom18 has bagged the BCCI's TV & Digital media rights for bilateral India matches on home turf for the next five years, sources told e4m. The rights, say sources, have been acquired for Rs 5966.4 crore (TV& Digital combined) for 102 matches. The e-auction for awarding the rights was conducted on Thursday.
“We are elated about winning the exclusive media rights to BCCI International and Domestic Matches, and excited at the opportunity to serve fans the best of India cricket across both digital and TV,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “We would also like to thank the BCCI for conducting a transparent and efficient E-Auction process.”
“Live sports consumption in India has sharply pivoted towards digital, and winning the global digital rights will help us further fuel this ascendancy,” Jayaraj added.
“Additionally, winning the broadcast rights is an extension of our strategy as we will continue to serve quality and affordable content to all viewers as they continue to migrate from linear TV to digital screens. The landmark rights, therefore, come with a great responsibility of enhancing viewers’ experience of Indian cricket like never before.”
In the digital category, Viacom18 bid Rs 3101 crore and another Rs 2862 crore for television rights. Disney Star and Sony's bids remain unconfirmed.
According to a source, the number of matches will increase from 88 to 102.
Congratulating Viacom18, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah tweeted, "Congratulations @viacom18 ? for winning the @BCCI Media Rights for both linear and digital for the next 5 years. India Cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after @IPL, and @wplt20, we extend the partnership @BCCI Media Rights as well. Together we will continue to capture the imagination of cricket fans."
Viacom18 won the rights against Disney Star and Sony Sports, which were the only other participants in the auction.
The base price set by the cricketing board per game for TV was Rs 20 crore while for digital it was Rs 25 crore. Experts had expected the final price to be 30-40% above the base price per match.
With this, Viacom18 will be the official broadcaster of India matches on home turf for the period of 2023-28.
The rights were earler with Disney Star. "Also a big thank you to @starindia @DisneyPlusHS for your support over the years. You played a key role in making India Cricket reach its fans across the globe," Shah tweeted.
Meanwhile, NP Singh, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, too congratulated BCCI and Viacom18.
"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the BCCI for a transparent and efficient e-bidding process and to the winners for securing the bilateral media rights. Our disciplined bid was grounded in market forecasts and a long-term growth strategy. We remain committed to delivering top-tier sporting entertainment as we continue to see growing enthusiasm across various sports genres,” said Singh.
According to Elara Capital’s Karan Taurani, this win is Viacom18m’s first large-scale sports acquisition for TV.
He said that the premium for these media rights is much lower than the last cycle as ad environment remains volatile.
“Overall premiums (vs earlier cycle) for these rights been much lower vs IPL due to lower number of T20 matches, less interest in bilateral matches with a large tournament like IPL garnering interest on home grounds already, lesser number of platforms bidding for the same and a poor ad environment over the last one year.
“IPL had attracted a premium of 117% on a per match basis vs it’s last cycle price, whereas these rights have come at a premium of mere 13% on a per match basis vs it’s last cycle’s price,” he said.
Also, in this case, the cost of per match on digital has surpassed cost of per match on TV , as digital is 8% higher on a per match basis; in the case of IPL - TV and digital were largely on par on a per match basis.
Network18 joins hands with DistroTV to stream channels live and free in India
The collaboration is expected to bring a portfolio of Indian channels to DistroTV users in India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 8:51 AM | 2 min read
Network18 and DistroTV have announced a partnership, which will enable DistroTV users in India to stream Network18's portfolio of channels live and for free.
In its initial phase, the partnership has seen the launch of Network18's key channels such as CNN-News18, News18 India, CNBC TV18 and CNBC Awaaz on the platform. The collaboration is expected to be strengthened with the addition of more Network18 channels from across its regional and digital portfolio in the near future.
Speaking on the new partnership, Pranav Bakshi, Head - Video Strategy & Partnerships, Network18 said, "We are excited to join forces with DistroTV. This partnership aligns with our goal of providing a best-in-class user experience for our viewers across the country. The launch of our diverse set of channels on DistroTV is a testament to our commitment to innovation in the dynamic media landscape. We hope to reach maximum audiences on the platform."
"DistroTV is thrilled to partner with Network18, a media powerhouse that has revolutionized the Indian media landscape," said Navdeep Saini, co-founder & CEO, DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. "This partnership will bring a diverse array of quality content to our audiences in India, further solidifying DistroTV's position as the best place to watch global entertainment, news, and sports."
Vikas Khanchandani, CEO, DistroScale India, SEA, and MENA added, "Our collaboration with Network18 aligns perfectly with our mission to cater to the diverse language preferences of our audiences in India. Network18 has been at the cutting edge of News and is amongst the largest news networks offering content across languages and markets. We will be bringing newer audiences to the news network as we expand our distribution across platforms."
