IANS appoints Kartikeya Sharma as Managing Editor

Prior to this he was Political Editor at WION and also leading the channels Output team, Research Team, India Reporters and Guest Unit.

e4m by Ruhail Amin
Updated: Jan 9, 2021 8:20 PM
WION

IANS has appointed senior journalist Kartikeya Sharma as Managing Editor.

Prior to this, Sharma was Political Editor at WION. He was also leading the channels Output team, Research Team, India Reporters and Guest Unit.

Sharma was associated with WION for over four years. Prior to WION he has served stints at NewsX as Executive Editor, India Today Group as Political Editor apart from NDTV, The Week and The Asian Age.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Ians India today Wion internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
Kartikeya Sharma WION

Kartikeya Sharma, Political Editor WION, steps down
4 hours ago

Kamlesh Singh

Kamlesh Singh decides to stay back at India Today Group
5 hours ago

Seedhi Baat

Seedhi Baat with Prabhu Chawla will be back on Aaj Tak from Jan 16
9 hours ago