IANS appoints Kartikeya Sharma as Managing Editor

IANS has appointed senior journalist Kartikeya Sharma as Managing Editor.

Prior to this, Sharma was Political Editor at WION. He was also leading the channels Output team, Research Team, India Reporters and Guest Unit.

Sharma was associated with WION for over four years. Prior to WION he has served stints at NewsX as Executive Editor, India Today Group as Political Editor apart from NDTV, The Week and The Asian Age.