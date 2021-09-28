Hindi business news channel ET Now Swadesh to launch on 4 Oct

Financial & business journalist Nikunj Dalmia is the Managing Editor of the channel

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 28, 2021 1:25 PM
ET Now swadesh

Following a successful launch of its first Hindi news channel - Times Now Navbharat (launched on August 1)- Times Network marks its foray into the Hindi Business News category with ET NOW Swadesh.

The Hindi business news channel will go live on October 4.

Last week, Times Network appointed seasoned financial & business journalist Nikunj Dalmia as the Managing Editor of its Hindi Business News Channel, ET NOW Swadesh.

In his new role, Nikunj will lead all editorial decisions and oversee the management of the channel besides continuing his role as the Managing Editor of the Network’s English Business News Channel, ET NOW, where he hosts the shows, The Market and Closing Trades.

The Network also unveiled its logo film across its social media platforms.

