HC asks for Centre's response to Zee Media petition against denial of uplinking permission

The MIB passed an order preventing the network from uplinking 10 of its channels to the Ku Band of the GSAT-15 satellite

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Oct 14, 2022 8:27 AM  | 2 min read
delhi hc

The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to respond to Zee Media’s petition, which has challenged the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s order that prevented the media house from uplinking its 10 channels to Ku Band on GSAT-15 Satellite.

The arrangement gave Zee Media an unfair advantage over competitors, according to the ministry. The network has since issued a petition, asking that the order be withdrawn and urged the High Court to restore the permission granted to it to uplink its channels simultaneously on the Ku Band.

The 10 channels that have been denied permission include Zee Hindustan, Zee Rajasthan, Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal, Zee Bihar Jharkhand, Zee Madhya Pradesh Chattisgarh, Zee Uttar Pradesh Uttarakhand, Zee Salaam, Zee 24 Kalak and Zee 24 Taas and Zee Odisha,

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad issued a notice based on Zee Media’s petition, and gave time to the Centre to present a response.

In its petition, the network had contended that that the basis of MIB’s order preventing the channel uplinking has not been shared with it.

“Without access to these key documents, the petitioner has been put in grave disadvantage and is unable to exercise its right to a free and fair hearing,” read the petition.

The MIB on its part has said that being on the GSAT-15 satellite gives Zee Media channels access on DD FreeDish, making the free-to-air. This can give them unfair advantage over their competitors.

 

 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Delhi high court Zee media uplinking GSAT Satellite internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
fifa WC

Viacom18 Sports eyes Rs 300 crore ad revenue from FIFA World Cup 2022
1 hour ago

bigg boss

Association with Bigg Boss Telugu has helped our brands grow: Advertisers
18 hours ago

kbc

KBC 14's new campaign 'Yeh Manch Hi Aisa Hai' celebrates its extraordinary contestants
18 hours ago