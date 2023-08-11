Green light for ZEE-Sony merger: Road cleared for $10-bn media powerhouse
ZEE and Sony together are expected to secure an audience of over 700 million in the TV and digital verticals, enhancing their market presence and share in advertising
After a roller-coaster ride of two years, media houses ZEE and Sony are all set to amalgamate into a $10-billion media powerhouse as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday gave its approval to the merger, dismissing all objections raised by the lenders.
Just a few hours after the tribunal bench, headed by HV Subba Rao and Madhu Sinha, cleared the decks for the merger, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) shares soared to a 52-week high of 18%, up at Rs 285.55.
Informing the Bombay Stock Exchange, ZEEL said, “We wish to inform you that the National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, has approved the composite scheme of arrangement amongst Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited and Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited). The final order copy is awaited. This is for your information and records.”
With this merger, ZEE and Sony will have an audience of over 700 million people in its television and digital verticals, which will enhance their market presence and give them a bigger slice of the advertising pie.
According to industry experts, the merged companies will own over 70 TV channels, two video streaming platforms – ZEE5 and Sony LIV – and film studios – ZEE Studios and Sony Pictures Films India – with a market share of 26%.
The journey of the merger began in December 2021 with ZEEL’s Board of Directors considering and approving the Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Scheme), whereby the Company and Bangla Entertainment Private Limited, an affiliate of Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited), shall merge in Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd.
After getting the requisite approvals and NOCs from shareholders and certain regulators, including SEBI and the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the company filed a petition with NCLT for approval of the scheme.
On July 11, the tribunal had reserved its order on the merger following hearing objections from several creditors, including Axis Finance, JC Flower Asset Reconstruction Co., IDBI Bank, IDBI Trusteeship and Imax Corp.
In its recent financial statement that came out just a day before the NCLT order, ZEEL said its management, as part of its portfolio rationalisation initiative and conditions of the impending merger, is in the process of either liquidating / discontinuing / selling certain entities (primarily Margo Networks Private Limited).
“Basis the same, the management has classified the investment in relation to these entities as Non-current Assets held for sale/disposal. Considering these assets are held for sale, the assets have been recorded at their realisable value, accordingly during the quarter ended 30 June 2023 and quarter and year ended 31 March 2023, the Company has recorded an impairment of Rs 211 lakhs and Rs 33,138 lakhs respectively on such assets…” it said.
The company further said that during the quarter ended 30 June 2023, the management has estimated liability to fund the closure costs at Rs 3,240 lakh, which has been approved by the board.
ZEEL also disclosed that the merger-related cost for Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 706.4 crore, up from Rs 149 crore in Q1 last fiscal.
The merger still has to get past the final order regarding the promoters of ZEEL that is pending with the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT). The SAT had on June 27 reserved its order after hearing Zee Entertainment Enterprises MD and CEO Punit Goenka's plea challenging the SEBI interim order that bars him and Subhash Chandra from holding the position of director or key managerial personnel in any listed company.
In June, SEBI passed the order against Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka for “siphoning off funds from the listed company for their own benefit”. However, industry experts say this will not impact the merger in any way.
Is another news rating blackout in the offing?
The NBF has written a letter to the MIB claiming that a group of broadcasters are attempting ‘to impede the ongoing transparent process of publishing weekly ratings for the news genre’
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Aug 10, 2023 8:41 AM | 3 min read
More than a year after the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) resumed ratings for news channels, there are speculations that there might be another blackout. According to industry sources, few prominent news channels are demanding discontinuation of ratings ahead of crucial year 2024, that has a series of elections. Notably, five state elections and Lok Sabha polls are due in next one year, spiking the demand for news.
Pre-empting a possibility of discontinuation of ratings, the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) on August 8 reached out to the Information and Broadcasting Minister seeking relief. The body in its letter has claimed that a group of broadcasters are attempting “to impede the ongoing transparent process of publishing weekly ratings for the news genre.”
The letter, a copy of which is available with exchange4media, reads, “We write to you, with severe concern, to request that there is no disruption in the publishing of ratings for the news genre as disseminated by the rating agency BARC. News ratings are the lifeline of honest news organisations whose existence and sustenance are measured and delivered based on the performance of their weekly ratings by their viewers across India.”
Other industry body of news broadcasters NBA held a meeting on August 4 to discuss the issue. However, there was no consensus on the matter.
When contacted for comment, M K Anand, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Times Network, said they are surprised that such a conversation has come up for discussion. “In October 2020, when the ratings were blacked out, there was a bonafide reason, Mumbai police had unearthed a scandal. However, during the interim period, BARC management has changed; there is a new board, a new chairman and a new head for the technical committee. We don’t have any doubts on the veracity of the data nor do we doubt any wilful tampering etc.”
“The process and transparency are a matter of continuous improvement, and that is being done by the BARC management, which has been quite responsive. We don’t see any reason why the ratings should be discontinued,” he told e4m.
The BARC suspended ratings for news channels in October 2020 after allegations that channel ratings were rigged by a few influential broadcasters like Republic TV. Ratings had remained suspended for 18 months. It was only after government intervention that the ratings were resumed in March 2022.
Following an order from the MIB, the BARC reviewed its processes, protocols and oversight mechanism and initiated changes in the governance structure. Following an industry-wide consultative process, the BARC team developed the augmented data reporting standards for news and special interest genres. According to the revised approved standards, audience estimates for these genres will only be released based on a four-week rolling average every week, BARC had said in a statement releasing the first weekly data.
e4m reached out to all stakeholders for comments on the matter, but is yet to get any response.
15th edition of ENBA to be held on August 27
The event brings together the news TV ecosystem and is a true celebration of TV journalism
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 8:30 AM | 2 min read
The 15h edition of the country’s biggest News TV Awards, popularly known as e4m News Broadcast Awards (ENBA), will be hosted on 27th August, 2023.
ENBA was set up in the year 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in Television News, to reward broadcasters and industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of Television Broadcasting in India.
This year we received over 2,000 nominations and we will be recognising the most deserving TV News Channels and the people behind them at this event. From categories like Best News Channel of the Year Hindi & English, Best CEO of the year, Best Editor in Chief, Best Anchors among other categories, ENBA recognises and celebrates TV journalism.
Over the years the ENBA jury has been led by eminent names like: Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik, Former President – Nasscom, Sh. Kailash Satyarthi, Dr. Nasim Zaidi, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Mr. S.Y. Quraishi, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Mr. N. Ram, Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-Chief, The Hindu and Group Newspapers, and Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Former Managing Director of Star India.
This year, the Jury was led by Sh. Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India.
With over 450 news channels in the country today, how many times have you seen them come together on one platform? At ENBA we do it each year. We bring the News TV ecosystem together. On the awards night, channels across the nation are focused on these awards. Each moment is celebrated on prime time, making it a unique event that gets nationwide attention for six hours non stop. Be part of the celebration, join us on 27th August at Radisson Noida.
Entry by invite only.
NCLT verdict on ZEE-Sony merger today
The tribunal reserved its order on July 10 after the arguments were concluded by all parties
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 8:40 AM | 2 min read
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will pronounce the much-awaited verdict on the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) and Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd (Sony Pictures) today.
The tribunal reserved its order on July 10 after the arguments were concluded by all parties.
Lenders like IndusInd Bank Ltd and Axis Bank moved the tribunal against the ZEE-Sony merger, seeking that ZEEL cleared its dues before the merger.
Axis is seeking Rs 150 crore for money owed by Essel Group companies — Primat Infrapower & Multiventures Private Limited and Cyquator Media Services.
Zee Entertainment had stood as a guarantor of a loan worth Rs 150 crore given by IndusInd Bank to Siti Networks, which is an Essel group company. NCLT has also admitted a separate plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Siti.
In December 2021, ZEEL and Sony Pictures reached an agreement to combine their businesses and approached the NCLT for approval.
During the hearings, Zeel's advocate informed the court that the scheme of arrangement between ZEEL and Culver Max Entertainment (Sony) has been approved by 99.97% of shareholders and the regulatory bodies.
End of May, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had set aside the NCLT order directing the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) to review their initial approvals for the merger.
On 11 May, the NCLT had in its order directed the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange to reconsider their approvals, reassess and validate the clauses of the merger.
Once the verdict is out, ZEE shall get the physical copy of the order in 15 days and then file with ROC for the merger of Zee-Sony. Separately, it would go to SEBI for the de-listing of Zee shares and re-listing of the merged entity. Post NCLT approval, the process shall take 2.5-3.5 months, a report from Dolat Capital said.
Q1FY24: ZEE reports 8% YoY growth in operating revenue at Rs 1984 crore
Subscription revenue up 18% YoY to Rs 907 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 6:08 PM | 3 min read
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has reported a 7.6% growth in operating revenue at Rs 1983.8 crore in Q1 FY24 against Rs 1845.7 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
The company’s advertising revenue decreased by 4% to Rs 940 crore from Rs 976.3 crore. The domestic advertising revenue saw a decline of 6.4 % in Q1 FY24 at Rs 901.8 crore from Rs 976.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
It said there was a muted Ad spending environment as Q1 started off on a soft note, with IPL during the first two months of the quarter, adding that green shoots emerged towards the quarter end, with early signs of Ad spends led by FMCG starting to pick up.
The subscription revenue for the company was up by 18 % from Rs 771.7 crore to Rs 907.49 crore as “it was driven by the pick up in subscription revenue post NTO 3.0 and ZEE5.”
EBITDA for Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 154.9 crore, down by 42 % from the same quarter previous year and PAT (profit after tax) was down by 97 % this quarter YoY basis.
ZEEL’s total expenditure went up from Rs 1654.1 crore to Rs 1927 crore.
On the other hand, ZEE5 saw a YoY revenue growth of 21% at Rs 194 crore.
The company said that its content continues to perform well and strong engagement is continuing
Zee Music Company (ZMC), the 2nd Largest Music Label with 137 million subscribers on YouTube, witnessed a 13% QoQ growth on video views and added three million subscribers during the quarter.
The company said that its Board of Directors at a meeting in December 2021, considered and approved the Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Scheme), whereby the Company and Bangla Entertainment Private Limited, an affiliate of Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited), shall merge in Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd.
“After receipt of requisite approvals / NOC's from shareholders and certain regulators including SEBI, CCI, ROC etc. the Company filed a petition with NCLT for approval of the Scheme which has been heard and currently reserved for final order. The order shall be effective after the NCLT approval and balänce regulatory approvals and completion of closing formalities,” it said.
The management as part of its portfolio rationalisation initiative and conditions of impending merger is in the process of either liquidating / discontinuing / selling certain entities (primarily Margo Networks Private Limited).
“Basis the same, the management has classified the investment in relation to these entities as Non-current Assets held for sale/disposal. Considering these assets are held for sale, the assets have been recorded at their realisable value, accordingly during the quarter ended 30 June 2023 and quarter and year ended 31 March 2023, the Company has recorded an impairment of Rs 211 lakhs and Rs 33,138 lakhs respectively on such assets which has been disclosed as an exceptional item.
“During the year ended 31 March 2023, the impact on consolidated financial results was Rs 9,757 lakhs as the losses incurred by such entities in the earlier financial years was recorded in the consolidated financial statements of those respective years. During the quarter ended 30 June 2023, the management of the Company has estimated liability to fund the closure costs at Rs 3,240 lakhs, which has been approved by the board subsequent to the quarter end, which has been treated as an exceptional item,” it said.
The merger related cost for Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 706.4 crore, up from Rs 149 crore last fiscal.
All about Gaurav Shah, long term Adani Group loyalist & new HR Head of NDTV
Shah has a big task at hand- aligning talent with the fresh strategic direction of the NDTV Group
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 2:17 PM | 3 min read
Gaurav Shah, who was recently given the role of General Manager & Sr. Business Partner, Adani Enterprises Ltd will now head the HR function at NDTV Group.
Shah will take over from long time NDTV hand and Roy's loyalist, Anuradha Srinivasan, who was the Head of HR at NDTV Group.
After taking over the reins of the nearly four decade old entity, Adani Enterprises Ltd is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company.
When NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy left the company’s board in December 2022, it was followed by the resignation of some top names who were associated with the group for decades. From Sr. Journalist and Executive Editor of NDTV India Ravish Kumar, to NDTVs Group President Suparna Singh, Chief Strategy Officer- Arijit Chatterjee and Chief Technology and Product Officer Kawaljit Singh Bedi, there was an exodus of sorts.
Among other well known faces, Sreenivasan Jain announced his resignation from NDTV in January 2023. He was associated with the news channel for 28 years. Few days later, Nidhi Razdan who had worked at NDTV 24×7 for over two decades also quit.
While announcing these resignations, NDTV, in a regulatory filing had stated, "The company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company."
When the NDTV Group’s downsizing began, Jayati Roy, who was the HR Head chose to quit and Anuradha Srinivasan Srinivasan took over the role.
Srinivasan who moved out after a long stint had joined NDTV as front office executive. Over the next few years she rose through the ranks and was later appointed as the Chief Production Controller of NDTV and subsequently as Head of HR at NDTV Group.
When we spoke to some former employees they told e4m that despite not having any formal training in the HR function, Srinivasan still oversaw the massive HR operations at the group.
Long Term Adani Group Loyalist
Shah has been associated with Adani Enterprises Ltd for close to a decade. He joined Adani Enterprises Ltd in 2014 as Manager, Lead Talent Execution. After three years and four months in his initial role he was promoted to Senior Manager, Human Resources in 2018.
In 2020, Shah took over as Deputy General Manager & Sr. HR Business Partner and given his outstanding performance he was further promoted to lead as Associate General Manager & Sr. HR Business Partner in 2022.
As HR Leader Shah has 19+ years of experience in driving various strategic & innovative HR initiatives aligned with business priorities to foster a high performance culture and engagement. He has a breadth of experience across multiple geographies & versatile industries including IT/ITES, Telecom & integrated Infrastructure with conglomerates.
Prior to joining Adani Group, Shah was associated with Tata Teleservices Ltd as Dy. Manager, Human Resource. He has also served stint at Reliance Communications as Assistant Manager, Human Resources.
Shah holds Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management, Strategy & Leadership from Emeritus, Singapore.
Shah has a big task at hand- aligning talent with the fresh strategic direction of the NDTV Group and given his track record at Adani Enterprises Ltd, industry insiders expect a big overhaul of the HR function under his leadership over the next few months.
TRAI to DPOs: Deploy certified conditional access & subscriber management systems
The certification process will enable the standardisation of CAS and SMS in the systems deployed by Distribution Platform Operators
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 12:55 PM | 1 min read
TRAI has issued an order to all distribution platform operators (DPOs) that in case a new CAS/SMS is to be deployed on or after 01st March 2024, then they should only deploy such CAS and SMS systems that are tested by a testing lab accredited by TEC and certified by TEC or any other agency as designated by the authority.
Further, the DPOs have been told to get their existing CAS and SMS upgraded to such CAS and SMS that are duly tested and certified by TEC to meet the requirements specified under Schedule IX of the Interconnection Regulations, 2017, on or before 1st March 2025.
The certification process would enable the standardisation of CAS and SMS in the systems deployed by Distribution Platform Operators, which would enable access to only subscribed television channels to the subscribers and thereby ensuring a check on piracy. Also, the broadcasters will get their fair share of revenues, the regulatory body has said.
Dish TV turns debt-free but Q1 operating revenue down 18%
Manoj Dobhal to assume charge as Chief Executive Officer, replacing Anil Dua
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 9:31 AM | 3 min read
Dish TV India’s operating revenue for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, has declined by 17.7 % to Rs 500.2 crore from Rs 608.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Subscription revenue of Dish TV also dropped by 27 % to Rs 397.4 crore in Q1 FY24 from Rs 545.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Dish TV India’s Q1 EBITDA stood at Rs. 212.7 crore, down from Rs 323.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, profit after tax for the quarter was Rs. 20.5 crore, up 15.1% Y-o-Y basis.
The company also said that it has become a zero-debt organisation after paying off the last tranche of its outstanding debt of Rs 725 million during the first quarter of the current fiscal.
Anil Dua, the outgoing CEO, Dish TV India Limited, said, “The merger of d2h into Dish TV India Limited back in March 2018 had opened up several strategic opportunities for us; but it had also swelled up our debt by more than three times. The combined net debt had to be brought down without letting go of customer acquisitions and market share.
“However, in the absence of fresh credit availability due to reasons beyond our control, we had to restrict capital expenditure to be able to stay on course to pay down debt, which eventually did cost us our market share. Today, we are glad to have achieved the net zero debt status despite all the ups and downs that we have witnessed over the years. We have been already accelerating our new subscriber additions and I am sure that the debt-free status and the resultant stronger balance sheet would open new avenues for the Company going forward.”
Manoj Dobhal will be assuming charge as Chief Executive Officer of Dish with effect from August 23, replacing Anil Dua.
Dish TV India’s gross additions in subscribers during the first quarter were 36% higher than the corresponding quarter last fiscal, but during July the company witnessed no subscription period.
“Unlike the retail-happy first two months of the quarter, July was full of heavy monsoon downpours leading to periods of no-subscription and resultant overall negative net additions, the company said in its statement,” it said in the statement.
The company's expenditure was up by nearly 1% this Q1 to Rs 287.5 crore from Rs 284.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The cost of goods and services was down 1.1 % to Rs 151.8 crore in Q1 FY24 from Rs 153.6 crore in Q1 FY23.
Dish TV India’s OTT business, which started with Watcho ‘Exclusives,’ has been seeing steady progress and hit 80 million users by July 2023.
In September 2022, Dish TV India expanded its OTT services portfolio by launching Watcho ‘Super App’ , its OTT aggregation and distribution service.
“Bidding adieu, I am content knowing the fact that Dish TV India Limited is on the right track to firmly establish itself as a platform of choice amongst video viewers who prefer diverse and abundant content at the right price.
“Compared to a few quarters earlier, the Company is now on a stable wicket both financially and from a product offering perspective. With an able and experienced leadership team at the helm, I am confident that Dish TV India Limited would continue to delight its customers while striving to create shareholder value,” Dua said.
