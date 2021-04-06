Govt urges channels to disseminate messages for Covid-appropriate behaviour, vaccination

The request has been made in a letter written by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

The government has requested private TV channels to appropriately disseminate messages for Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination of the eligible age group persons to create awareness among the citizens.

In a letter addressed to News Broadcasters Association, Indian Broadcasting Foundation and Association of Regional Television Broadcasters of India, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has stated that “it is imperative that all stakeholders take forward the communication strategy with renewed emphasis on Dawai Bhi, Kadai Bhi”.

“As you are aware, the number of cases of COVID-19 in the country is witnessing an alarming upward trend. The Hon'ble Prime Minister convened a highlevel meeting on 4th April, 2021 to review the emerging situation, following which the Government has decided to focus on the five-fold strategy to deal with the emerging crisis viz., Testing, Tracing, Treatment, COVID appropriate behaviour and Vaccination,” reads the letter.

“Private TV channels have always been in the forefront of spreading important messages in the larger public interest. It is, therefore, requested that the private channels may appropriately disseminate messages for COVID appropriate behaviour and vaccination of the eligible age group persons so as to create greater awareness among the citizens of the country,” it read.

