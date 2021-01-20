Govt committee suggests survey of 5 lakh homes for calculating viewership data: Reports

The committee has also reportedly recommended that the survey should cover more rural and untapped areas

As the controversy over the TRP scam deepens, a four-member government-appointed committee has suggested that at least 5 lakh homes should be sampled for calculating viewership data, according to media reports. Currently, 50,000 homes are sampled for arriving at TV ratings.

The committee has also reportedly recommended that the survey should cover more rural and untapped areas.

According to a report, the government is also looking at technological solutions to help the system. Further, it is taking into account TV on mobile, which is being used by a large number of people to watch content these days.

The committee headed by Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati was formed in November. It was appointed to strengthen the TRP system in the country following the uproar over alleged manipulation of ratings. The committee submitted the suggestions to Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar last week.

