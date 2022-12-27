Gautam Adani speaks to India Today on takeovers, equation with Modi and more
Adani appears in his first video interaction after becoming the richest Indian
Chairman and Founder of Adani Group, Gautam Shantilal Adani, can be seen candidly and boldly dealing with the sharpest questions ranging from his growth, his relationship with PM Modi, the takeover of a media company, his entrepreneurial journey, his role models and much more including the expectation from Union Budget, with Raj Chengappa, Editorial Director, India Today Group.
This is his first video interaction after being declared the richest Indian and the world's third richest man. In this one-on-one interaction, Adani spoke at length on several topics that have kept the masses intrigued about him.
2022: TV industry exits that made news
As the year ends, we revisit some of the big people movements in the TV news sector
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 9:04 AM | 5 min read
The TV news industry saw several high-profile exits this year. The exit of the NDTV founders and top journalists of the channel following the Adani acquisition made big news for the last few weeks of the year. Palki Sharma moving out of Wion also evoked a lot of mixed reactions. 2022 saw several news curators moving on to other career opportunities.
As we bid adieu to 2022, we revisit some of the exits in the TV news sector that made headlines and created a significant amount of buzz in the industry. Read on
Prannoy & Radhika Roy
NDTV Founders Prannoy and Radhika Roy resigned as RRPRH Directors in November. Prannoy was an Indian economist and journalist. He founded NDTV along with her wife Radhika. She also served as Managing Director of NDTV from 1998-2011.
https://www.exchange4media.com/media-tv-news/roys-to-fully-exit-ndtv-sell-stake-to-adani-124434.html
Ravish Kumar
Ravish Kumar stepped down as Senior Executive Editor of NDTV India, following the Adani takeover. He was hosting a number of programmes, including the channel’s flagship weekday show Hum Log, Ravish ki Report, Des ki Baat, and Prime Time. Kumar is known for his ground-breaking coverage of the issues impacting the people of the country. Kumar has been twice conferred with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, and Ramon Magsaysay Award in 2019.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/ravish-kumar-resigns-from-ndtv-124006.html
Palki Sharma Upadhyay
Palki Sharma Upadhyay moved out of WION in September 2022. She had been synonymous with WION for helming the prime-time show Gravitas. Sharma has now joined Network18 as Managing Editor of a new project.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/palki-sharma-upadhyay-confirms-exit-from-wion-with-tweet-122216.html
Bhaskar Das
Bhaskar Das quit as Republic Media Network’s Chief Strategy Officer in May 2022. He was with Republic Media Network since 2019. Das joined as Group President and was later elevated as Chief Strategy Officer in September 2020. He was earlier President of The Times of India Group, and Group CEO at Zee Media Network. Das was also Executive President at Dainik Bhaskar Group.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/bhaskar-das-quits-republic-media-network-120163.html
Megha Tata
Megha Tata stepped down as Managing Director-South Asia of Discovery Inc in July 2022. Tata was with Discovery for over three years. In her career spanning three decades, Tata has worked with media brands such as Star India, Turner International, HBO and BTVi. She has now joined animation company Cosmos-Maya as its Chief Executive Officer.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/megha-tata-bids-adieu-to-discovery-inc-121212.html
Vinay Maheshwari
India TV Group CEO Vinay Maheshwari quit after a six-month short-term tenure. He joined India TV in March this year. He has moved on for other professional avenues.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/india-tv-group-ceo-vinay-maheshwari-quits-122880.html
Rama Paul
Rama Paul stepped down from her role as Vice President at ABP News Network this December. She will be with the organisation till the end of March 2023. Paul has been with ABP News Network for over 7 years. Before ABP, Paul was associated with organisations such as Dabur, Mudra, McCann and Leo Burnett. She has also worked for Frito-Lay, Nestle, General Motors and Microsoft.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/rama-paul-moves-on-from-abp-news-network-124076.html
Shaun Nanjappa Chendira
Shaun Nanjappa Chendira stepped down as Senior Director, Warner Bros Discovery, in June 9. Chendira is a media industry veteran with two decades of experience, most of which has been in leadership roles. Prior to Discovery, he was General Manager, India, at Da Vinci Media India Pvt Ltd. Chendira’s prior engagements include working with Warner Media as Senior Director, English Entertainment Vertical (HBO, HBO HD & Warner Brothers) & Director, Kids vertical (Cartoon Network) for the India region.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/shaun-nanjappa-chendira-steps-down-as-senior-director-warner-bros-discovery-120729.html
Partha Sarthi Kuila
Partha Sarthi Kuila, Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) Branch Head - West, quit the company in June 2022. At Zee Media, he was responsible for ad sales revenue of Cluster 2 and 3 channels, including Zee Hindustan, Zee 24 Taas, Zee 24 Ghanta, Zee Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand, Zee Bihar/Jharkhand, Zee Rajasthan, Zee Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh, Zee Kalak, Zee Punjab/Haryana/Himachal, and Zee Salam. Prior to Zee Media, he was Associate Vice President at SAB TV Network. In his almost two-decade-old career, he had stints at Network18, 9X Media, Star India, and 93.5 Red FM.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/partha-sarthi-kuila-quits-zee-media-set-to-join-a-soon-to-launch-news-channel-120715.html
Pranav Bakshi
Pranav Bakshi, Senior Vice President, Head Digital - Video, Strategy, Partnerships and Marketing, at Times Network stepped down from his role in December this year to pursue an opportunity outside the company. Bakshi served the company for about 10 years. He was earlier with NDTV Profit-Prime as Business and Corporate Head for almost five years. Bakshi also had a stint at NDTV Hindi as VP and Business Head.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/times-networks-pranav-bakshi-moves-on-124066.html
Jacob Mathew
Senior journalist Jacob Mathew resigned from News 24 on September 3, 2022. Mathew had been associated with News 24 as Vice President since January 2022. This was Jacob Mathew’s second innings with News 24. As Vice President, Jacob Mathew was monitoring satellite channels, digital platforms and BAG Network’s training institute ISOMES. In this short span, Mathew even organised key conclaves for the network.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/jacob-mathew-resigns-from-news-24-122296.html
Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar, Managing Editor of Bharat 24, has moved on after a short stint of nearly five months. Kumar has a rich experience of nearly 30 years in journalism working with several media organizations, including The Times of India, News Nation, and TV Today Network.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/bharat24s-managing-editor-ajay-kumar-quits-123724.html
Shariq Patel
Zee Studios Chief Business Officer Shariq Patel stepped down in May 2022. In a career spanning almost 25 years, Patel has worked across diverse sectors, including Financial Services, Radio, Internet, Telecom, Sports Management, and Film Production.
https://www.exchange4media.com/people-movement-news/shariq-patel-steps-down-as-chief-business-officer-of-zee-studios-120536.html
Amita Maheshwari
Amita Maheshwari, Disney Star’s Head of HR for APAC and India, lef the company after 13+ years of service . Prior to Star, Amita has worked in diverse organizations such as Asian Paints, GE Capital, Genpact and MetLife India Insurance.
https://www.exchange4media.com/amp/people-movement-news/disney-stars-head-of-hr-for-apac-india-amita-maheshwari-quits-123957.html#amp_tf=From%20%251%24s&aoh=16720404941086&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com
Bharat24 is now available on DD Free Dish
The channel is present across all major DTH and MSO platforms
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 9:15 AM | 1 min read
Bharat24 is now also available on DD Free Dish’s Channel No. 074 to further strengthen its reach among Hindi news viewers.
The channel, which is centred around the theme of ‘Jahan Tak Bharat, Wahan Tak Bharat24’, has a network of over 4,000 reporters, with a goal to have one reporter in every constituency of the country.
The channel is already present across all major DTH and MSO platforms.
Bharat24’s Chief Business Officer & Strategic Advisor to Board, Manoj Jagyasi said, “Now that Bharat24 is placed on DD Free Dish DTH platform, we are assured that the channel will witness manifold reach and further boost the channel’s popularity among the Hindi News Viewers. This is even beneficial for our 100+ advertisers who will gain from our significant gain in reach.”
ZEE-Sony: NCLT to hear lenders’ plea against merger
The National Company Law Tribunal will be hearing the plea on January 12
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 8:16 AM | 1 min read
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has decided to hear on January 12 requests from ZEE lenders against the Zee-Sony merger.
NCLT's Mumbai bench has allowed IndusInd Bank, Axis Finance and IDBI Bank to file applications for intervening in the proposed merger.
It has also asked the Registrar of Companies and Corporate Affairs Ministry's Regional Director to submit a report before the hearing.
Earlier, NCLT had asked ZEEL to conduct a meeting of equity shareholders of the company on October 14, 2022.
It is to be noted that the proposed merger has received approval from the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.
In December 2021, ZEEL and Culver Max Entertainment entered into an agreement to merge ZEEL with and into SPNI, combining their linear networks, digital assets, production operations and programme libraries.
Roys to fully exit NDTV, sell stake to Adani
As per a statement issued by Prannoy and Radhika Roy, Adani has accepted all the suggestions made by them "positively and with openness"
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 8:09 PM | 2 min read
NDTV Founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have decided to divest most of their shares in NDTV to Gautam Adani's AMG Media Network.
After the Open Offer, AMG Media Network is the single-largest shareholder in NDTV.
As per a statement issued by Prannoy and Radhika Roy, Adani has accepted all the suggestions made by them "positively and with openness".
Below is the full text of the statement:
We started NDTV in 1988 in the belief that journalism in India was world-class but needed a strong and effective broadcast platform that would allow it to grow and shine. After 34 years, we believe that NDTV is an institution that has met so many of our hopes and ideals; we are so proud and grateful that across the globe, NDTV is recognized as “India’s and Asia’s Most-Trusted News Broadcaster.” The AMG Media Network, after the recent Open Offer, is now the single-largest shareholder in NDTV. Consequently, with mutual agreement we have decided to divest most of our shares in NDTV to the AMG Media Network. Since the Open Offer was launched, our discussions with Mr. Gautam Adani have been constructive; all the suggestions we made were accepted by him positively and with openness. Mr. Adani has invested in a brand that is synonymous with Trust, Credibility and Independence, and we are hopeful that he will preserve these values and expand upon them with all the responsibility required of a leader of an organisation of this nature. We look forward to watching NDTV, and its entire extraordinary team, delivering the next phase of growth, one that India can be proud of.
Roys will sell 27.26 per cent out of their 32.26 per cent shareholding in the news broadcaster to Adani Group, while retaining a minority 5 per cent shareholding, regulatory filings by NDTV showed.
After this transfer, Adani Group, which currently holds 37.44 per cent stake in the company, will become the single-largest shareholder with over 64.71 per cent stake.
Adani Group had earlier bought out a company backed by the founders and then acquired more shares from the open market.
Meanwhile, NDTV has informed SEBI that Sanjay Pugalia and Senthil Sinniah Chengalvarayan have been appointed Additional Directors in the capacity of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director.
Colors Bigg Boss and Ching's Schezwan Chutney forge partnership
As part of the association, the show features Ching's products taking centre stage in the Big Boss kitchen
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 1:30 PM | 2 min read
Colors Bigg Boss and Ching's Schezwan Chutney have announced a partnership, with Ching's products taking centre stage in the Bigg Boss kitchen, the epicentre of all the drama, masala and gossip.
As part of the partnership, kitchen counters are topped with Ching’s products, bringing a meaningful "flavour" to the lives of housemates and the audience.
Commenting on its association, the Managing Director Ajay Gupta from Ching’s Schezwan Chutney said, “This meaningful partnership with Bigg Boss is an ideal place to showcase versatility in our product portfolio. Through this engagement, we wanted to expand our horizons beyond advertising and explore meaningful collaborations that will help to communicate our brand narrative and reach out to a wider audience who are fans of desi Chinese in India. Ching’s Schezwan Chutney symbolizes the spice and adds a zing of the BB house.”
Pavithra KR - Head, Revenue, Colors, Viacom18 says “Bigg Boss kitchen brews maximum melodrama in the house. Ching’s presence in the kitchen over the years has made Ching’s synonymous with the spicy affairs of the kitchen. This is yet another season of Bigg Boss, where we are associating with Ching’s as a special partner. The show’s high-octane visibility and buzz over the seasons has helped Ching’s in creating high recall among its target audience. This time around, we have witnessed a flavourful engagement with the consumers through multiple initiatives that have furthered the brand proposition.”
The 16th Season of Bigg Boss is focused on offering a robust experience to brand partners through means of Engagement, Excitement & Entertainment. The idea is to assist the brands in creating a powerful and impactful narrative that has the potential to build a lasting connection with the audience through content present in multiple markets cutting across geo-social cross-sections in India.
BIS as national standards body: HC asks Centre & BARC’s response
The Delhi HC has asked for responses to a petition seeking Bureau of Indian Standards to oversee the standards of TV audience measurement
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 10:46 AM | 1 min read
The Delhi high court has asked the Centre, Bureau of Indian Standards and BARC to respond to a petition that has sought for establishing BIS as the national standards body, media reports say.
As per the plea this would enable 'harmonious development' of activities related to TV audience measurement.
The bench has also issued notices to the MIB and IT ministry.
The petition has alleged that private bodies have come up with "arbitrary and unscientific" ways to determine audience measurement.
Viacom18 gets media rights for Olympic Games Paris 2024 in the Indian subcontinent
The network will broadcast the games in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 21, 2022 3:23 PM | 2 min read
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has today announced that Viacom18 Media Private Limited (Viacom18) has secured the exclusive media rights to broadcast the Olympic Games Paris 2024, plus non-exclusive rights to the Winter Youth Olympic Games Gangwon 2024, in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.
Through the agreement, Viacom18 will provide multi-platform coverage of the Games, and ensure free-to-air television coverage within the region.
“Fans across India and the Subcontinent will be able to witness the magic of the Olympic Games through this partnership with Viacom18,” said IOC President Thomas Bach. "As a dynamic sports and media market, this is an important strategic region for Olympic broadcasting, and this new media rights agreement will help us inspire fans and young people across these countries to engage with Olympic sports and the Olympic values."
“The Olympic Movement is getting stronger in India, buoyed by tremendous medal-winning performances by Indian athletes and their inspiring stories, a growing sporting culture and an exponentially increased access to top-level content for millions of Indian sporting fans on their devices,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj. “We are delighted that we can present live Olympics content to each and every Indian through our multiple platforms, and are proud to showcase the ultimate pursuit of sporting excellence all athletes embark upon to achieve the peak of sporting glory at Paris 2024.”
The IOC works with media companies around the world to ensure that as many people as possible are able to experience the magic of the Olympic Games. The Olympic media partnerships also contribute valuable revenue that ensures the long-term financial security of the Olympic Movement. The IOC retains just 10 per cent of these revenues, with the rest being distributed to support the staging of the Olympic Games, promote the worldwide development of sport and the Olympic Movement, and assist with the implementation of Olympic Agenda 2020 and Olympic Agenda 2020+5.
