FreeDish e-auction ends, Prasar Bharati earns Rs 1073 crore from 65 slots

On the last day on Monday, seven slots were auctioned. The highest bid came from Bflix

Prasar Bharati has mopped up Rs 1073 from the sale of 65 MPEG-2 65 slots on DD FreeDish.

On the last day on Monday, seven slots were auctioned, and the highest bid of Rs 18.7 crore came from Bflix. Other channels that secured the slots on the last day are Enterr10 (Rs 17 crore), GNT (Rs 17.9 crore), India TV (Rs 18.65 crore), Bharat 24 (Rs 17.15 crore), ABZY Cool (Rs 16 crore) and Sun Marathi (Rs 18.5 crore).

This is the first time in the history of Free Dish that the auction process went on for eight days. In fact, the auction was conducted over the weekends as well.

