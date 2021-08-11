Eurosport India bags rights to broadcast Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games

The Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games, set to take place between 24 August and 5 September, will be the first time Eurosport broadcasts a global multi-sport event in India

The Paralympic Committee of India has awarded the rights to broadcast the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games to Eurosport India.

With a focus on local heroes, Eurosport India’s coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will start on 27 August to coincide with the men’s and women’s archery events at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field. The Eurosport feed will also be LIVE on the discovery+ app for the fans to stay up to speed with all the action from Tokyo.

Eurosport’s localised coverage of the Paralympics in India, which also includes discovery+, will ensure fans are given unparalleled access to the most inspiring local stories told by the best storytellers to unlock the power of sport and the Games.

Gursharan Singh, Secretary General, Paralympic Committee of India, said, “At the brink of a historic National Sporting Movement, our Indian Para Sportsmen are inspired and excited to win glory and pride for Country at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Such honouring moments must and would be shared and celebrated. Indians masses across the globe should be able to bask in the triumphant performance of our Paralympic Stars. Eurosport will be our official Media Broadcasting Partner to share the exciting minute to minute live telecast of the said biggest Para Sporting Event.”

Eurosport India shall be the exclusive pay TV partner in the SAARC countries. The rights include showcase of LIVE sports, delayed telecast and highlights across key events in 22 sporting disciplines, treating the Indian sports fans with some scintillating action from the quadrennial sporting spectacle.

Speaking about the association Vijay Rajput, Senior Vice President – Affiliate sales and Product Distribution, Asia - India Sales & Distribution at Discovery Inc. and Head of Eurosport India, said, “This is a milestone event in the short life of Eurosport India. Eurosport is Home of Olympics in Europe and our association with Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games will be the first step towards a similar journey in India.”

“While the Olympics may receive all the glory, and rightfully so this year with a scintillating performance from India, it’s now time to promote our incredible Paralympic athletes who have made the country proud time and again.

The Paralympic Committee of India and Eurosport India have a common vision of helping our athletes gain visibility amongst passionate Indian sporting communities and this association is a testimony of that. We wish the Indian Paralympic squad the very best for the upcoming Summer Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.” he added.

India will be fielding its largest ever contingent this year with 54 Paralympic athletes participating across nine sporting disciplines. Fans will be able to cheer every Indian hero throughout the Games, including world No.3 and world No.2 Sumit Antil and Sandeep Chaudhary in Javelin; Manish Narwal (10m air pistol), Singhraj (10m air pistol) and Avani Lekhara (10m air rifle, 50m air rifle) in shooting and Mariyappan Thangavelu in High Jump. Thangavelu will also be the flag bearer for the Indian team.

Badminton will make its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games, which will feature as many as five shuttlers in men’s category – Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar, Tarun Dhillon, Suhas Yathiraj and Krishna Nagar alongside the women’s doubles pairing of Parul Parmar, Palak Kohli.

