Empathy is the foundation of sustainability: Sonam Wangchuk

Empathy towards fellow people makes us make sustainable choices and this is why empathy is the foundation of sustainability, said Sonam Wangchuk, the Ladakh-based engineer-turned-education reformer at ABP Network’s inaugural ‘Ideas of India’ summit. The event has brought together the brightest brains from diverse sectors to discuss India's 75-year journey, its present status, and the way ahead.

“Businesses that choose empathy are the best businesses. These businesses make everyone happy. Only pursuit of profit has left us in this soup”, he added. Mr Wangchuk was speaking at a discussion titled, ‘A sustainable Society - Managing Nature's Backlash: Recycle, Reuse and Renew’.

He made an appeal to the people living in big cities. “Please live simply. Walk instead of using your car, whenever possible. Also, please keep your air-conditioner at 26 degrees. This will reduce pollution and global warming. I make this request to you so that people in the mountains can simply live.”

Earlier in the summit, Monk, Lifestyle & Motivational Strategist, Author & Filmmaker, Gaur Gopal Das, in his keynote address, said, “All of us have the innate ability and choice to be happy. We have the collective and individual responsibility to craft a happy life. Collective happiness is absolutely linked with good governance. And, being humane is an absolute crucial in this pursuit of happiness. Religion and faith have boundaries, spirituality is beyond any boundaries of faith.

Das was speaking on the topic of ‘Pursuit of Happiness - The World and its Worries: How to deal with Life's Challenges’. He shared an acronym, CAR, for individual responsibility. Change what you can change; Accept what you can’t change; Remove yourself from situations you can't accept or rise above them.

Religion with a spirit is a spirituality, without it, it is a set of rituals, he added.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)