ED files case against BBC India for foreign exchange violations
The case pertains to foreign direct investment violations by the company, according to media reports
The Enforcement Directorate has registered a case against news broadcaster BBC India for foreign exchange violations, according to media reports.
The case has reportedly been registered under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). According to the reports, the investigation will focus on purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the company.
The action follows a raid by the IT Department at the BBC premises in Delhi and Mumbai in February.
Following the three-day raids, the government had released a statement providing the details of the action. In the statement, without naming BBC, the government had said they have found evidences pertaining to the operation of the organization which indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group.
“A survey action under section 133A of the Income- tax Act, 1961(the Act) was carried out at the business premises of group entities of a prominent international media company at Delhi and Mumbai. The group is engaged in the business of development of content in English, Hindi and various other Indian languages; advertisement sales and market support services, etc,” read the statement.
BARC - An unknown territory
Guest Column: Markand Adhikari, Chairman & Managing Director of SAB Network, questions the imbalance in BARC ratings
By Markand Adhikari | Apr 10, 2023 6:51 PM | 4 min read
Last week’s BARC ratings have shaken the industry. I am neither carrying a brief for any network nor do I have to. But when you suddenly see that Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Kuttey’ has overtaken Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’ in viewership terms, then there will definitely be a surprise wave and one would like to go into the logistics of such figures.
The channel which has predominantly ruled the charts for many years is suddenly replaced by an unknown player. I myself was surprised. I dialled a few friends and asked them whether they had heard the name of that particular player. Nobody had. Then to be further sure, I told my research team to make about a hundred random calls and take a straw poll if anybody had heard of this player. The result: Most did not know about it, they had not even heard the name, and the few who had heard the name had never watched that channel.
This has become a continuous phenomenon in the BARC ratings. If you judge the top 10 rated entertainment channels, the two prominent players who really invest a lot in content (fiction and reality) are replaced by some unknown players who run lousy syndicated content on their channel.
That raises an important question. In a country where people are becoming so progressive, how come their viewing habits and content choices are becoming so regressive? What are the criteria? Which are the houses being monitored? Yes, it is understandable that not all households will agree to this ‘intrusion’ of weekly monitoring, but is it the case that we are monitoring only those houses that are accommodative? I am not hinting at any monetary rewards, but if only cooperative households are available, then that surely affects the sample. So, how genuine and authentic are the samples?
I do not doubt the credibility of BARC management. They claim 30% of the sample houses are free-to-air homes. This might be because India is a very diverse country, in socio-economic terms. But do these 30% homes make so much difference that their choices overpower the rest 70%?
This imbalance in the rating outcome gives agencies and planners a bigger hand in negotiations, even with the real top players. Ultimately, this will not help any of the channels and the overall industry. As it is, the Indian media, particularly the TV channels, get one of the lowest advertising rates in the world.
As far as the news channels are concerned, two networks have already withdrawn from BARC and two other major networks are on the verge of quitting. In the news category, being among the Top 10 matters in more ways than one. For the news channels, ratings are important not only for selling inventories but also for flaunting their influence in the area they operate in – that is, in getting access to the newsmakers for news reporting and showing their impact. If top news networks start withdrawing from the BARC system, ultimately only Top 3 will remain in it – that too, only if the second and the third player are ready to accept that their position is not Numero Uno.
As per BARC, it can’t satisfy each and every player. It monitors 170 news channels, and even if it satisfies 15% of them, the rest 85% will never be satisfied. We can easily understand the position of BARC. But one thing has to be accepted that its numbers are like exit poll numbers and we never come to know the real counting numbers because only miniscule homes (less than 0.1%) out of 21 crores TV houses are measured.
One more point worth mentioning here is that, YouTube numbers cannot decide the supremacy because BARC is not into digital viewership measurement. But the reality is that, for news, people are day by day switching more to the digital mode rather than the linear TV set.
BARC replaced a private measurement company a few years back. BARC is an industry body and its stakeholders include all three pillars of the industry – broadcasters (linear & digital), agencies and advertisers. Thus, it is the industry that runs the BARC ultimately. If majority stakeholders are not satisfied by its working, it’s high time they asked the management for a diligence report.
Ultimately transparency matters. As I noted earlier, the main question remains about the homes where meters are installed. Of course, BARC cannot disclose the details of such homes and they don’t have to. But more transparency in its replies will help dispel the prevailing confusion.
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
Media bodies oppose TRAI suggestion for comprehensive legal framework: Report
TRAI floated a consultation paper in January asking for feedback from stakeholders regarding a joint framework for telecom and broadcasting services
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 8, 2023 4:15 PM | 1 min read
A number of media bodies have together opposed a suggestion put forth by TRAI with regard to forming a comprehensive legal framework for telecom and broadcasting services, as per a media report.
The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI), and All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) have all said that there was no need for a separate comprehensive code to address the convergence between broadcasting and telecommunication services.
According to the report, while IBDF has said that both telecom and broadcasting need separate laws, AIDCF opines that it was too early to establish a comprehensive policy. DNPA too, as per the report, has stated that the consultation paper was based on "flawed understandings".
It may be noted that in January TRAI floated this consultation paper asking for feedback from industry stakeholders regarding a joint framework.
AIDCF may appeal against Kerala HC’s dismissal of writ in NTO 3.0 case: Report
Early this week, a single-judge bench said AIDCF had failed to establish illegality in the New Tariff Order
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 8:51 AM | 1 min read
Members of the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) are considering appealing against the Kerala High Court's dismissal of the federation's writs early this week, media networks have reported.
The writs had challenged the 2022 amendments to TRAI’s regulations and tariff order regarding the provisioning of TV channels.
Reports quoting anonymous sources say that the members will be analysing the grounds on which their petition was rejected.
The single-judge bench said AIDCF had failed to establish "illegality, arbitrariness and unbridled exercise of power" with respect to the New Tariff Order.
Our shows are largely driven by strong consumer insights: Kevin Vaz
Vaz, Disney Star Head – Network Entertainment Channels, spoke to e4m on Star Plus completing 150 weeks in the leadership position, the Sunday programming strategy, advertisers’ response and more
By Sonam Saini | Apr 6, 2023 8:31 AM | 3 min read
Disney Star's Hindi General Entertainment channel (GEC) Star Plus completed 150 weeks in the leadership position last week.
According to BARC data, the channel has maintained leadership in the Hindi Speaking Market (HSM) U, MF 15+, weekly GRP, 7PHGEC, week 18, 2020 to week 7' 2023 and week 9 '23 to week 12 '23.
Kevin Vaz, Head – Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star, spoke to exchange4media on the channel’s 150 weeks of leadership. According to Vaz, the success can be attributed to the unwavering support and loyalty of viewers, who are the guiding force for the channel's content strategy.
'By analysing consumer behaviour and preferences, we are able to create relatable and authentic stories that resonate strongly with Hindi-speaking audiences. Our characters are not just relatable but also aspirational, creating a deep connection with viewers daily," said Vaz.
Last October, the channel decided to extend its fiction programming line-up to seven days a week. Earlier, it was six days a week.
As per Vaz, the strategy was to serve the entertainment needs of viewers. "There was an existing demand amongst fans for the continuity of our shows all through the week. Our shows and characters enjoy popularity and fans want to engage more with our stories and characters – what better way to do this than have seven-day programming. Sunday programming has become a natural part of viewers’ routine through the week. They have shown increased stickiness to primetime, along with a doubling in Sunday primetime ratings."
The move was a clear indication that the channel’s focus currently was on fiction programming. Asked about non-fiction shows, Vaz said, "The content we offer is determined by our viewers, and we are constantly receptive to incorporating new content styles."
The focus has always been on showcasing journeys of strong women who have overcomed several obstacles, he added.
"These aspirations are relatable and inspiring to viewers today. Our constant endeavour has been to incorporate both relatable and motivational elements into our content, making viewers feel they can achieve their dreams too."
Vaz also highlighted that on any given week, Star Plus has leadership in a minimum 7 out of 10 slots in the category and so the success cannot be attributed to one show alone. "It is the love for the characters across stories along with the variety we bring that has kept viewers tuned into Star Plus. ‘Anupama’ has been the top show in the category for 120 weeks and ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ is the second biggest show for close to 80 weeks."
Not sharing much on the impact on the channel’s ad rates, Vaz said, "Our priority has been to provide viewers with top-notch content that they can enjoy daily, with commercial success following naturally."
He further said that the advertisers are happy with the success. "Brands continue to recognize the distinct advantage that they get through a deep association with Star Plus in achieving their business outcomes. A wide spectrum of categories, including Food & Beverages, personal care, home care, Automobiles, BFSI and E-commerce, has been consistent in using Star Plus as their leading advertising destination."
Speaking about the new line-up, Vaz informed us there were several concepts that the channel was working on. "Our choice and selection of which shows to green light have been largely driven by the strong consumer insights we gather from the markets."
Star Sports ties up with Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play for IPL
Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play offer additional feeds
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 2:14 PM | 2 min read
Star Sports has announced an association with Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play for its Tata IPL experience several notches higher for their subscribers. Together with the leading DTH players, Star Sports has introduced superior Dolby ‘Atmos’ experience and special features which will transform the Tata IPL experience on linear television. The special features are being provided complimentary to Star Sports subscribers of Tata IPL on Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play. The Tata IPL started on 31st March this year.
“We are thrilled to work with Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play to extend special technology features to the subscribers. We believe the new features will provide fans with an unparalleled viewing experience,” said Gurjeev Singh Kapoor, Head - Distribution and International, Disney Star. “The Tata IPL is best viewed together with friends and families and these innovations will transform how fans watch and enjoy Tata IPL matches on linear television.”
“The association with Star Sports demonstrates our dedication to delivering an unmatched viewing experience for our customers. This collaboration will reinforce our long-term association with Star Sports and elevate the viewing experience for countless Tata IPL fans throughout India,” said Shashwat Sharma, Director – Consumer Business and CEO DTH, Bharti Airtel.
“Tata IPL is not just a cricket league but perhaps India’s biggest sports entertainment event,” said Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Play, adding “At Tata Play it has always been our endeavour to leverage technology to curate the best viewing experience for our subscribers. Our collaboration with Star Sports is a step in this direction as we look to elevate the IPL viewing experience.”
Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play offers additional feeds which include -- Instant Highlights, Key Moments and Stats Feed by the press of a button on the remote. Instant Highlights showcases updated clips after every few overs while Key Moments showcases clips ranging from 1 to 3 minutes in duration. The Stats Feed, powered by ESPN Cricinfo allows fans to access statistical data to keep them engaged during the course of the match. The new features are available on all Airtel Digital TV and Tata Play SD and HD set-top boxes and all Star Sports subscribers can avail them free of charge.
SPNI extends broadcast partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket
Sony Pictures Networks India to retain exclusive global media rights for four years
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 12:17 PM | 2 min read
Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has extended its exclusive global media rights to broadcast Sri Lanka Cricket matches for the next four years until March 2027. With this deal, starting April 2023, the broadcaster can exclusively televise and livestream globally, the senior men’s cricket matches hosted by SLC during the term of the agreement except Sri Lanka where the broadcaster has only pay television rights.
The next five years will be exciting for cricket fans, as team Sri Lanka will take on the likes of India, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, Ireland, and Afghanistan on their home turf. Starting on 16th April 2023, the broadcaster will showcase matches of The Lions, who will take on Ireland in a two-match Test series. Sri Lanka will then move on to finish an exhilarating summer of cricket by hosting arch-rivals Pakistan in July 2023, where they will look to leverage their home advantage. The Men in Blue will prepare to take on Sri Lanka on their home turf in 2024 and 2026. After a two-year hiatus, Team India will play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against Sri Lanka in July 2024. Team India will return to Sri Lanka in August 2026 to play their first Test series (2 matches) in the country since 2017.
With the extension of the partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket, SPN will now have the broadcast rights of England and Wales Cricket Board and Pakistan Cricket Board.
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India: “We are happy to extend our long-standing and successful partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket. The current Asian cricket champion, Sri Lanka, is a formidable team in the continent and the extended partnership with Sri Lanka Cricket will engage cricket fans across markets. We will continue our momentum to serve cricket fans with quality international cricket.”
Ashley De Silva, CEO, Sri Lanka Cricket: "We are extremely happy to continue our partnership with Sony Pictures Networks India, an international entity with a strong profile, and are confident that it will help us reach the desired global audience with the games played at home."
News 1st is becoming News 1st Kannada
BARC will start monitoring the channel afresh from April 1 due to the name change
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 1:33 PM | 1 min read
News 1st has been renamed as News 1st Kannada
Due to the name change, BARC will start monitoring the channel afresh from April 1st.
During the changeover, ratings for News 1st Kannada will be temporarily paused.
This pause will be for a period of 6-8 weeks starting April 1st, 2023.
Post 6-8 weeks, ratings will resume like before.
