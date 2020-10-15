e4m Exclusive: TAM Sports IPL 2020 Report

The report for the first 25 matches of IPL 13 reveals avg ad volumes grew by 8% this season with 30 new categories; Oppo India leads in top 10 advertisers

In the first 22 days of IPL 13, the advertising volume in the sports genre has gone up nearly three times as compared to the same period prior to the tournament (August 28-Sept 18).

Meanwhile, the advertising volume for news and GEC genres has risen by 3% and 9% respectively based on the same comparison, shows the TAM AdEx report on commercial advertising for IPL 13. The data is based on the 25 live matches of IPL 13 and IPL 12.