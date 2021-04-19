E-com gaming emerges as the biggest advertiser in first 5 IPL 14 matches: TAM AdEx

As per the report, the number of categories grew by 5% in 5 matches of IPL 14 compared to the same number of matches in the previous season

The Ecom gaming category has emerged as the leading advertisers in the fourteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 14) with a 12% share of advertising volume to the total FCT. As per the TAM Sports-IPL 14 advertising report, for the first five matches, Smartphone, Ecom-gaming and education were among the top three categories of advertising in IPL 13. And in the first five matches of IPL 13, the Ecom-gaming category had only 10% of share in the overall advertising volume.

During the first five matches, the two categories of the top five list were from the 'E-commerce' sector with more than 15% share of ad volumes in IPL 14. Moreover, the top five categories together had a 35% share of ad volumes in IPL 14 and three out of the top five categories were common between IPL 13 and 14.

According to the report, the top five advertisers contributed 20% share of ad volumes during five matches of IPL 14. While two out of the top five advertisers were common between IPL 14 and IPL 13, viz. Sporta Technologies and FX Mart.

During the first five matches of IPL 14, Sporta Technologies was the top advertiser as compared to IPL 13 where the advertiser ranked second and Oppo India was the top advertiser. Just Dial, Epx Uptech, and Parle Agro were the new advertisers this year. Whereas Vodafone India and Think & Learn failed to enter the top five list.

“These categories are least affected by the pandemic. Even today when lockdown started, the government has allowed e-commerce services. For categories like e-commerce or gaming, their business has been normal. Also not just cricket, otherwise also, these categories were active in advertising. Their business model is such that even the lockdown won’t affect them until the government-imposed lockdown like last year when e-commerce deliveries were not allowed,” said, Dinesh Singh Rathore, CEO, Madison Omega.

Even though IPL 14 witnessed a growth of 5% in five matches as compared to the same number of matches in IPL 13. However, the number of advertisers and brands declined by 14% and 10% respectively.

Rathore further explained that there could be multiple reasons why the number of advertisers and brands has declined this season. Firstly, it is because after IPL 13 industry had two back-to-back cricket series – India/Australia series and India/England series. “There are multiple reasons because of which the number of brands has gone down. Some brands would have taken a call whether to advertise on IPL or not since they already spent on other series. Also, the other reasons included higher rates and prediction of the second wave of COVID by some people.”

During the first five matches, IPL 14 saw 24 new categories and 86 new brands advertised on the sporting event. Among the new categories, securities/sharebroking irganization topped the list followed by Fans, while among the 86 new brands, JdMart topped the list followed by UPStox.

Karan Taurani, VP, Elara Capital, “Digital and FMCG have been two major drivers for TV advertising. This is further going to increase given the current situation of lockdown. Categories like retail, Alcohol Beverages, and auto are likely to get impacted. FMCG, Ecommerce, Edu-tech, fin-tech, and gaming are going to be the key drivers and these verticals will stand out in a very big way.”

He further added, “After the month of February, we started seeing a downfall in advertising which was growing even after IPl 13. In fact, January didn’t see any growth month-on-month basis, and from February onwards we started seeing a downward trend.”

According to the report, Behrouzbiryani.com was the top exclusive brand on Hindi+English language Sports channels, whereas 7 Up led the exclusive brands on Regional sports channels. Also, total 84 brands advertised on both Regional and Hindi+English sports channels during the first 5 matches of IPL 14. "Dream11.com" was on top among the common brands.

