Dr. Jawahar Shah joins ENBA jury panel
Shah has been a homeopathic doctor for over 45 years and is currently Director of WHEELS Global Foundation, Health Committee on AYUSH Medical System
Dr. Jawahar Shah, philanthropist, homeopath, and academician joins the ENBA jury panel.
Shah has been a homeopathic doctor for over 45 years and is currently the Director of WHEELS Global Foundation, Health Committee on AYUSH Medical System, a charitable arm of the Alumni Association from Indian Institute of Technology.
He was a member of the task force on COVID-19 (AYUSH), Government of Maharashtra. He has authored two books and delivered over 500 lectures across 22 countries. A technocrat, he gave the homeopathic world the largest Homeopathic Database and Decision Support System, HOMPATH.
The enba jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat, and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
Television is alive and ruling the era of omni-broadcasting
Dr. Annurag Batra writes on why TV is essentially the mainstay for brand building and how television is less cluttered than any other medium
By Dr Annurag Batra | Mar 6, 2023 2:18 PM | 8 min read
The perception is that print media brings in the bulk of moolah for media owners, while TV brings visibility for a brand, and digital is the biggest disruptor medium. In many data-forgotten conversations, it is common to hear about the imminent death of TV. Well, that’s been the topic for years now.
While some of these are true in bits and pieces, there is an overwhelming moment of truth – that TV is the face of omni-channel communications. TV is essentially the mainstay for brand building. Even if one keeps mentioning the digital rights of IPL, it is an example of digital scoring over TV.
TV - Alive and Active
It’s true that TV viewing habits have changed. TV is very much a part of our modern lives. Despite streaming, internet access and the proliferation of mobile devices, TV is still holding strong in its audience that is looking for news, edutainment, culture and brand connect. This is despite the fast-changing demographics and social context. That’s what makes the media business special, and it demands agility and hard work from its constituents.
This has been the constantly changing consumer behaviour with respect to various media mediums. The business of media has multiple channels of consumer engagement - print of varying frequency, TV, digital, events and IP. Each of the brands in these segments is not in the business of that specific channel only. They are at the forefront of the ABC business - Audiences, Brands & Communication.
According to the Pitch Madison advertising outlook 2023, linear TV advertising will continue to grow in 2023. The report says TV is still dominant, while digital has the fastest growth rate.
Major cricketing tournaments such as WPL, IPL, Asia Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup and multiple impact properties across the networks is likely to fuel TV AdEx growth.
FMCG, the largest category of TV market, is likely to substantially increase its advertising budgets, instead of reducing consumer prices because of lowering of raw material inflation, the PMAR report notes.
Despite all claims of the digital medium’s convenience, it has issues of broken trust, lack of reputational moat, and concerns of brand safety. Digital has uncontrollable factors like fake narratives and anonymous consumers who might never exist. Unless handled well, brands could have their brand values and integrity at risk. Essentially, it is the need for media brands to embrace multi-platform delivery.
Here again, TV leads with aura and its ability to emote. TV advertising assures brand safety issues. It is still a significant influencer of consumer minds and shapes societal behaviour. No wonder brands prefer it for its safe environment as it allows brands to be seen alongside relevant quality content, and when consumers are hooked to the screen - be it news TV or General Entertainment or reality TV.
Television is less cluttered than any other medium. There are over 12,000 brands that advertise on TV. While print sees over 2.2 lakh advertisers, there are more than a million on digital. TV advertising generates cost-efficient reach, at higher levels of spending. TV is powerfully relevant in this age of accountable and data-driven advertising. Video is that differentiator, which is helping this ability to balance traditional and digital channels, unlike any other marketing medium. This is where critics of TV fall short of reasoning - video has been that glue for many years now.
It is important to see for oneself the adulation and celebrity status that many achieve due to their presence on TV - be it stars of daily soaps or TV news anchors. For example, there are many successful entrepreneurs, especially in the e-commerce space. Some of them are now larger-than-life celebrities, thanks to their appearance on programmes like Shark Tank or regular commentaries on CNBC. Again, TV is shaping mass reach and empathetic audience connect. Television has proven repeatedly that it amplifies wider and faster. In the context of digital media, we see social media influencers getting TV shows as an outcome, while TV stars are starting online shows. In the narrative of the creator economy, TV builds credibility.
Let me give you three examples to show how TV builds brands - whether FMCG or human brands.
Also, for news TV, or GECs or Reality TV, television is doing its role of building human brands to the encore.
My first one - Being the founder of exchange4media and the founder of the e4m news broadcasting awards, I knows all major news anchors in India and a lot of them are friends, and when I am out with them I see the kind of fan frenzy and attention they are getting. Let me give you the example of Sudhir Chaudhary who now does the show ‘Black And White’ on Aaj Tak, and then ‘Seedhi Baat’, also on Aaj Tak. Whenever I am with Sudhir in a public space, he pretty much gets mobbed and how. He is super popular and is big on digital. But TV is what has built his aura and persona with his days at DNA, Zee News and now Aaj Tak. This is the power of news TV.
Second - I have known some celebrities who are entrepreneurs on ‘Shark Tank’ before their pre-Shark Tank days. However, they were super successful even before ‘Shark Tank’ but they have become celebrities after appearing on the show. Take the case of my friend Aman Gupta of boAt. Aman is a celebrity in his own right because of 'Shark Tank', and because of his authenticity and the large business that he has built. This is the power of 'Shark Tank'.
Third - I met a young dentist who wanted to be an actress and ended up entering 'Bigg Boss'. The show helped her build her celebrity credentials and now people come up to her for a selfie at airports and temples. Soundarya Sharma is even getting called to open new stores and cut ribbons and gets paid for the same. This is the power of 'Bigg Boss'.
Today whatever content comes on TV gets amplified on digital and vice versa. Influencers are getting shows on TV, and TV stars are starting online shows.
In the era of OTT and the digital and creator economy, mainstream TV is by far still the most sure way to build a brand and also credibility.
No wonder start-up businesses raise capital and have to build a brand in a short time once they go on TV.
Let me give you an example. D2C brands, direct-to-consumer, and digital-to-consumer brands are going to modern retail trade, general trade and taking the physical stores and physical retailing to grow their brand beyond a certain number. D2C is giving way to omni-retail. In a similar way, TV is the way to go omni-broadcasting. Many years back, Amit Khanna, the media veteran, in a chat with me, almost a decade or more back, had spoken about round-casting, which is giving way to omni-broadcasting.
TV - a responsible role model
To build on their social responsibility, TV broadcasters have to continue being relevant to their advertisers and viewers, and vice-versa. This is where TV sector needs further focus.
Younger Leaders: TV broadcasting has experienced and successful broadcasting veterans. With shifting demographics and the need for energetic and differentiated leadership, the sector needs to groom younger millennial CXO leaders. This is what could fast track the move from broadcasting to omnicasting.
Controlling Costs: The business of TV has to stay profitable and continue to invent newer emerging technologies. However, in the name of creativity and innovation, businesses cannot throw away the responsibility of cost consciousness. How does one balance costs with experimentation for the long term?
Understanding your core audience and getting your creative strategy and flawless execution to appeal to your audience is a must. That would, in turn, create consumer engagement as well as emotional impact around your TV brand. Well, that’s the trick to do ‘dhanda’ - it simply drives up sales.
Don’t make decisions for your viewers: Present them the narrative and content. Let them decide what’s best for them.
How to grow the overall viewership pie in all genres: This is the biggest question concerning media and TV executives. The answer is simple and yet complex - differentiated content, aggressive consumer marketing, and deeper formats.
TV is still incredibly relevant in this age of measurable, data-driven and high-expectation advertising. TV is increasingly available in larger and wider screens with better resolutions than ever before - to suit consumers' wallets and aesthetic preferences. Consumers have also learnt to seamlessly toggle between TV content on television, and on their (mobile) screens, which are getting smaller than ever before. That’s the power of TV. Size doesn’t matter but understanding the consumers does.
Dr Annurag Batra has been a media commentator and analyst for 22 years and has been writing on business, media and start-ups for the last two decades. He is the Founder & Editor-in-Chief of exchange4media and Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld.
Zee-Sony Merger: Roadblocks are many, man-made & meaningless
Dr. Annurag Batra explains how an insolvency plea is being used to derail the Zee-Sony merger
By Annurag Batra | Mar 6, 2023 9:03 AM | 3 min read
The long-pending merger of Zee and Sony ought to have completed its closure. But the sad reality is that despite good progress in the process and the all-essential CCI approval, it’s now stalled for a new insolvency plea. This freshly seen change of heart of an aggrieved party has now posed a question about the construct of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) as a tool. Is it a tool for genuine lenders’ recourse to a settlement? Is it a tool for rebuilding an insolvent or bankrupt enterprise back to its true potential with effective change in equity capital base as well as promoters and management? Or, is it an arm-twisting tool for negotiating private settlements?
The latest roadblock, as in the insolvency plea, and the NCLT and NCLAT actions have slowed down the merger. Importantly, the spirit of the stakeholders involved in the merger.
I have written in the past that the proposed merger is good for the Indian media and entertainment ecosystem. The Zee scrip has been a good performer for its shareholders. Its other stakeholders have played a vital role in building the Indian media and entertainment industry over the past nearly 30 years. It has pioneered the sector and stood for ‘atmanirbhar’ brand power.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (Zeel) has been facing criticism over the matter, with some saying that it should have given money to its sister entity. But that would have been poor governance. The shareholders and other stakeholders of Zeel cannot be pulled along for the benefit of few interested parties benefiting from such a cash accrual to its sister entity.
Zeel has taken the legal route to protect its shareholders’ interest. It has shown steadfastness to protect the said amount, a small Rs 83 crore. In this case, the philosophy of what they are standing for is more important. On the same ideology of protecting shareholders’ rights, Zee has challenged the NCLT order in NCLAT, despite it being dependent on the process for the merger with Sony.
In the post-Hindenburg chaos, it is important not to paint the Indian promoters and Indian entities with a tint of doubt and suspicion. One has to see the intent and steps that entities take in standing for what they claim as moral uprightness. Especially when it comes at a huge cost of time, finance and test of respect for the Indian promoters.
I see this Zee standoff as an example of commitment to shareholders showed by Indian companies and promoters.
Dr Annurag Batra has been a media commentator and analyst for 22 years and has been writing on business, media and start-ups for the last two decades. He is the Founder & Editor-in-Chief of exchange4media and Chairman & Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld
LCN Rank Case: TDSAT tells broadcaster to pay cable operators
The order came in response to three petitions filed by Indian Cable Net, SITI Networks and SITI Maurya Ltd. against a leading broadcaster
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 10:48 AM | 2 min read
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has delivered its judgment on the issue of Logical Channel Number (LCN) rank in response to petitions filed by three cable operators against a leading broadcaster. In the judgment issued on March 3, the tribunal said the petitioners, Indian Cable Net Co. Ltd., SITI Networks and SITI Maurya, are entitled to the incentive amount of Rs 11.76 crore, Rs 7.23 crore, and 2.35 crore, respectively, as per the Subscription License Agreement (SLA). The petitioners have also been allowed an interest at 7% and costs of litigation.
The judgment was delivered by the Chairperson Bench of TDSAT composed of Justice DN Patel and Subodh Kumar Gupta.
The judgment is related to a dispute pertaining to the displacement of LCN rank vis-a-vis the present regulatory framework. TDSAT has held that the placement of TV channels for the purpose of “rank” is an unregulated field. Moreover, the retransmission of channels on blank/vacant LCN Slots will not displace the rank of the channels. Since there is no uniform method of computing rank prevalent in the cable industry, for ease of operational functionality, the method envisaged by the petitioners would be taken as a correct method in the facts of the matter.
Since February 2021, the broadcaster had not been paying incentives to the three petitioners in terms of the Subscription License Agreement executed between the parties. The contention of the broadcaster was that the introduction of a new channel on a higher LCN would be tantamount to the displacement of the LCN Rank of the broadcasters' channels placed at a lower LCN.
Dismissing the argument of the broadcaster, the bench has further held that Clause 18 of Interconnection Regulations, 2017 is limited in nature and it does not govern placement of channels for purposes of rank, as was being canvassed.
TRAI to release consultation paper on broadcasters’ regulatory issues
The paper is expected to be out in 4-6 weeks
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 9:19 AM | 1 min read
Trai has decided to release a new consultation paper on the regulatory framework issues related to broadcasters, media networks have reported. It will be dealing with network capacity fee ceiling, multi-TV tariff, and pricing of channels.
This paper is expected to be out in 4-6 weeks.
As per a report, the regulator will address minimum subscription period for a TV channel and how MSOs and LCOs list channels both in terms of language or genre.
Late last year, TRAI had asked the MIB to fix the renewal period for multi-system operators at 10 years.
Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar joins ENBA jury panel
Kumar represents Odisha in the Upper House
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 1:12 PM | 1 min read
Sujeet Kumar, member of parliament for Rajya Sabha and politician, joins the ENBA jury panel.
An MP representing Odisha in the Rajya Sabha, Kumar is an eminent politician with the Biju Janata Dal party. A lawyer and arbitrator, he is practicing in the Supreme Court and a number of High Courts. He is an active member of several parliamentary committees.
Kumar has worked with the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Geneva and designed and worked on several major projects with the WEF.
Bharat24 hands out pink slips to 15 employees
The channel, which launched in August 2022, has cited cost cutting as the reason
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 9:10 AM | 1 min read
Noida-based news channel Bharat24 has reportedly handed out ‘pink slips’ to 15 employees, which include senior news anchor Mimansa Malik and PCR head Neeraj Kumar. Reports say that the channel management mailed employees to notify them about their layoffs.
The channel management in its mail has cited cost-cutting as the reason for the entire exercise. Talking to Samachar4media, the channel management says that there is no such thing as retrenchment. Although, many people have been asked to walk out handing over pink slips, but this is part of cost-cutting and re-structuring of the channel. This type of exercise has been done to balance the channel.
According to the channel management, usually the HR spend is around 30 per cent, but it has gone up to 52 per cent, hence the decision to cut costs had to be taken. The channel has 305 employees, out of which 15 people have been relieved. Presently it has around 290 people. The management has clarified that there is no intention of such layoffs in the near future.
The channel was launched in August 2022 under the leadership of senior TV journalist Jagdish Chandra.
Governance Now holds roundtable on current advertising trends
Industry leaders Shashi Sinha, Vikram Sakhuja and Avinash Pandey come together for the discussion moderated by Governance Now MD Kailashnath Adhikari
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 1, 2023 8:49 AM | 5 min read
It is time for the digital media to convert impressions into GRPs (Gross Rating Points) to get measurement numbers. An advertiser is entitled to know the content where their ad is placed.
Discussions along these lines were held during the Governance Now Roundtable on Current Trends in Advertising with advertising industry titans - Shashi Sinha, CEO, IPG Mediabrands India, Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, and Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network. The session was moderated by Governance Now MD Kailashnath Adhikari.
Asked if digital media should go for geo-targeted advertising, Sinha said that unlike TV, Print and outdoor mediums, digital is opaque and based on search, discovery and performance-based marketing.
Pandey further said that the problem was in the entire eco system. In digital, you are not choosing a medium and only choosing a targeted age group or geography.
“This is dangerous for businesses and democracy,” Sinha concurred.
According to Sakhuja, that building blocks of media learnt through media planning should be extended to digital. “In digital we are only talking of impressions, which is another form of GRPs. They are not converting that into GRPs, which is a two-minute job. Reach is given only in terms of percentage and not numbers which will help reach out to both digital and video audience.”
“The big problem on digital video is that you have a much longer tail than TV, so to build reach on high frequency is very difficult on digital. As an advertiser, I should be completely entitled to know in which content is my ad placed,” he asserted.
While discussing how a majority of digital AdEx was happening in Google and Meta, and if this would continue, Sinha said in future the market will open up. “As MSMEs grow, growth will happen and automatically monopoly will break.”
Sakhuja felt that currently digital emphasis has been on performance at the cost of branding. “With focus on branding, digital will continue to grow,” he said. He also called for integrated marketing between TV and digital.
“Out of total video, we projected about Rs 30,000 crore for TV advertising and Rs 10,000 crore for video advertising. Today 25 per cent of total video is on digital. Going further, an integrated set-up will be a roll for both and very interesting to watch.” Sakhuja also spoke about having industry-led cross media studies to study the entire digital eco-system, and an industry body-driven audience measurement to make it more democratic.
Asked if viewers still prefer to watch news on TV screens, Pandey said digital platforms like Twitter and Facebook are enablers of news, getting more people to come on TV to watch news. “More and more TV sets are being sold in the country. The signal delivery medium of news consumption is changing, and people are watching live news.”
Pandey said media owners should invent engaging content in a way that recognizes search media as enablers for people to come to TV. “More and more people are watching TV and news on TV, which is not reflecting in data,” he observed. As a case in point Pandey said there was no state government or political party that was not investing heavily in television. “They are in touch with their voters on a daily basis and know their consumption habits.”
At this point Sakhuja added that credibility and role of news anchors holds the attention of news audience, and said it was time newspapers made heroes out of their editors.
On the issue of major layoffs in e-commerce companies and how the sector contributes to advertising, Sinha said that global headwinds impact can last slightly longer and slow down the inflow of funds.
Sakhuja, however, differed and said they expected funds to keep coming.
According to Pandey, many media companies that witnessed spreadsheet-based business (alluding to e-commerce companies) either no longer exist or have been forced to sell their companies at far cheaper prices than what they could have for otherwise. “We have seen such windfalls every 2 to 3 years. Thankfully, with IBF we have a robust system of getting money on time.”
He further said that as media owners if they feel business is not very sound, they should collect money in advance.
India is in a bright spot despite the global scenario, the experts said, noting that if discretionary spends by consumers rise, barring a few product lines, double-digit growth can be expected in the CPG (consumer packaged goods) category, both in terms of volume and value, across categories, especially food.
Pandey said this year they expect growth in FMCGs, telecom, media companies, advertising, and subdued growth so far in automobile, two-wheeler and small cars, all of which will need advertising. More foreign investment in real manufacturing sector will lead to growth in advertising, he said.
Sinha also noted that connected TV will grow and potentially deliver content to a large number of people as brands consider television and print to be trusted mediums that add immense value to advertising.
