Disney India elevates Aravamudhan K as Executive Director - Government Relations

The Walt Disney Company India has elevated Aravamudhan K as Executive Director - Government Relations. Before his elevation, he was Senior Vice President - Regulatory at Star India, which is now part of Walt Disney.

Aravamudhan has been a key part of Star and Disney India's regulatory team. During his 1.5 decades-long career in the broadcasting sector, he has dealt with major regulatory changes in the broadcasting sector including Digital Addressable System (DAS), New Tariff Order (NTO), and over the top (OTT) content regulation.

"Today completed my 15 exciting and eventful years at Star India. Witnessed many changes in the broadcasting sector and the company thanks to my mentors, colleagues, friends, family, and external stakeholders who played a major role in my evolution as a GR professional," Aravamudhan said in a post on his LinkedIn account.

Aravamudhan began his corporate career as a Manager at Media Content and Communications Services (MCCS) India, which is today known as ABP Network. Subsequently, he joined Star India as Manager Corporate Communications.

He joined Star India's Government Regulations and Regulatory Affairs team as Senior Manager in 2017. He got elevated as Associate Vice President where his key responsibilities included regulatory approvals, compliance, internal & external communications, and government relations.

Aravamudhan has also worked with the Government of India for five years in the Ministry of Industry.

He has been associated with the television industry from 1993 starting with Production House - Video Magazine (Eyewitness), Doordarshan, and Home TV (General Entertainment Channel).

