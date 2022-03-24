Disney+ Hotstar's Sunil Rayan moves on

As per media reports, Rayan will continue with the network till May

Updated: Mar 24, 2022 12:54 PM  | 1 min read
Disney+ Hotstar President and Head Sunil Rayan had stepped down, highly placed sources have confirmed to e4m.

As per sources, Rayan was finding it difficult to manage the business from different geographical locations.

He has earlier held leadership positions in Google and McKinsey.

