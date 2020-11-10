Dekh Ke Chalo, says Star Gold in public awareness campaign featuring B-town stars

As the lockdown, enforced by the ongoing pandemic, has begun to slowly ease up across the country, it has become even more vital for people to be mindful of their safety and that of everyone around them. Encouraging this thought, Hindi movie channel Star Gold has launched a campaign called, ‘Dekh Ke Chalo’. The campaign is aimed at increasing public awareness along with changing the public’s attitude and behavior towards the importance of social distancing and wearing a mask.

Set to the tune of the iconic song ‘Ae Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo’, the campaign video features clips of some of the most popular films that have featured on the channel, with a relevant twist. The montage showcases the actors wearing masks, encouraging the use of sanitizers, to convey the crucial message of the importance of safety and social distancing. The campaign harnesses the power of Bollywood stars like Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan, who have graciously come forward in support of the campaign and help emphasize the message of taking the right precautions during the pandemic.

“With people now emboldened to step outside and reclaim their life, there is a tendency to believe that we have put the worst days of the pandemic behind us. It is precisely for such moments that the Star Gold ‘Dekh Ke Chalo’ campaign has been created - to aptly remind people that as they step out, they should not drop the guard of safety, hygiene and health. Being amongst the leading movie channels in the country, we wanted to harness the unparalleled reach of our platform, combined with the influence of these prominent Bollywood artists and are confident that our message of safety will echo across the country,” said a Star Gold spokesperson, explaining the thought behind the brand’s initiative.

Commenting on the initiative, Ajay Devgn said, “While India is still fighting with the pandemic, the country is going through the phase of unlocking and embracing the new normal. It is important, now more than ever, for everyone to be thorough with precautions while stepping out. Star Gold's new campaign is a nice way to reinstate the need for social distancing and wearing a mask when out and about. The lyrics of this iconic song are so relevant and smartly promote the need for social distance.”

Abhishek Bachchan said, “I think every day we realise how vulnerable we are due to this pandemic and all we need to do is to be safe and follow precautions. Star Gold's campaign, ‘Dekh Ke Chalo’ is an interesting initiative to drive these points in true Bollywood style. Dekh Ke Chalo is an iconic song and until I heard it in this video, I did not realise how apt it is in our current situation. It is important for all of us to keep remembering that even though we are unlocking we must follow precautions and social distancing norms. I am really happy to be part of this thoughtful initiative.”