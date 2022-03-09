DD FreeDish 58th e-auction: Five news channels grab slots

Republic Bharat, ABP News, Zee News, News Nation and Times Now Navbharat are the channels that secured slot

On Day 2 of DD FreeDish 58th e-auction for the Bucket C, five news channels including Republic Bharat, ABP News, Zee News, News Nation and Times Now Navbharat secured the first five slots, while other channels are still waiting.

The channels are bidding for allotment of MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish for the period from April 1, 2022- March 31, 2023, through 4th annual e- auction process.

According to the industry sources, News Nation was the highest bidder with Rs 10.5 crore,

Republic Bharat was the first one to bag the slot for Rs 9.95 crore, ABP secured the slot at Rs 9.80 crore and Zee News at Rs 10 crore. Later in the evening, Times Now Navbharat too booked a slot at Rs 9.95 crore.

