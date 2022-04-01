DD Free Dish announces new channel line-up

The Free DTH service has clocked a growth of almost 100% from 22 million in 2017 to 43 million in 2022

DD FreeDish has become the largest DTH platform with a reach of more than 43 million households. The Free DTH service of Doordarshan has clocked a growth of almost 100% from 22 Million in 2017 to 43 Million in 2022.

The new channel line-up has rendered the DD FreeDish bouquet more diverse and engaging than ever.

Prasar Bharati’s DTH service DD FreeDish is the only Free-to-Air (FTA) Direct-To-Home (DTH) Service where the viewer doesn’t have to pay any monthly subscription fee.

In what further exemplifies the success story of DD FreeDish, in the latest e-Auction for allotment of MPEG-2 slots of DD FreeDish for 2022-23, 63 channels were successfully allocated slots in various genres. In News and Current Affairs category, the number of channels has increased from 11 to 14, while the bucket of Hindi Music, Hindi Sports, Hindi Teleshopping channels, Bhojpuri Movies and Bhojpuri general entertainment channels has registered growth from 13 to 16.

For the first time on DD FreeDish, a dedicated channel for food, ‘Food Food’ by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, has been added. Apart from DD Sports, FreeDish will have another sports channel ‘MyCam’.

