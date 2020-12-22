DD Free Dish adds 3 movie channels in 50th e-auction

In 51st online e-auction, the public broadcaster has also invited applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-4 slots for the period, January 1, 2021 - March 31, 2021

Prasar Bharati has announced the result of the 50th e-auction for the allotment of MPEG-2 slots. The slots have been allotted to three new movie channels, Disney-Star India’s Star Utsav Movies, Sony Pictures Network India's (SPNI) Sony Wah, and In10 Media Network’s Bhojpuri movie channel-Filamchi. The allotment will be valid for three months, from December 29, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

Prasar Bharati invited the applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots of DD Free Dish DTH Platform for the period, December 29, 2020 to March 31, 2021, through the 50th online e-auction process.

The public broadcasters - Prasar Bharati has also invited applications for allotment of vacant MPEG-4 slots of DD Free Dish - DTH Platform for the period, January 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021, through the 51st online e-auction process to be tentatively held on December 28, 2020 afternoon.

The bidding in the e-auction of MPEG-4 slots will be open to all genre (language) channels at a starting reserve price of Rs 28.91 Lakhs for the same period (January 1, 2021, to March 31, 2021).