Colors Marathi welcomes New Year with launch of 2 non-fiction shows

It’s an early new year celebration at Colors Marathi. After entertaining Maharashtra with a variety of fiction and non-fiction shows, Colors Marathi stayed true to its brand ethos of ‘Navi Umed, Navi Bharari’ by offering culturally rooted content to its viewers in the lockdown year of 2020. Further, in a commitment to continue to retain its title of being Maharashtra’s most preferred Marathi general entertainment channel, Colors Marathi is all set to ring in early celebration bells with the launch of two new shows.

To bid an early farewell to 2020, Colors Marathi announces the launch of ‘Jai Jai Swami Samarth’, a period drama presenting the life story of Swami Samarth which will go on-air from 28th December, 2020, Monday to Saturday at 9:30 pm. The show will showcase theories, philosophies and lesser-known life stories of Swami Samarth that hold true even today and continue to be the guiding light. In addition to this, to welcome the new year on a positive note, the channel will launch a first of its kind television non-fiction family show, ‘Sakkhe Shejari’ , with Venky’s Purotein as Special Partner, on 11th January, 2021, which will see sets of neighbours compete with each other in a series of tasks and challenging situations to finally win the title of ‘Best Neighbours’. India has a unique concept of “neighbours” who have been living in the same society for so many years, that they are closer and more connected than even blood relatives. The show will celebrate and honour the true bond between neighbour families and cover various aspects such as respect, trust, belongingness, pride and selflessness.

Elaborating on the new show launches, Deepak Rajadhyaksha, Programming Head, Colors Marathi, said, “Maharashtra is a land full of rich history and cultural values. At Colors Marathi, we have been entertaining our viewers with content that is culturally rich and resonates with every Maharashtrian household’s values. Drawing synergies from our lockdown learnings, our aim is to deliver the best stories to our audiences. From fiction dramas to contemporary stories and big-ticket non-fiction shows to adopting international formats, our versatile portfolio has helped us position ourselves as the most preferred destination for meaningful stories with entertainment. With the launch of these two new shows, we will further strengthen our line-up, both in the fiction and non-fiction categories. While period drama, Jai Jai Swami Samarth, aims at enlightening our viewers with life changing philosophies from the golden era of Swami Samarth, Sakkhe Shejari will honour and celebrate the bond between families who live in the same neighbourhood. With these new offerings, we are hopeful to create an impact and further enrich our audiences with memorable experiences.”

With these two new shows and with existing shows such as Balumamachya Navana Changbhala, Sundara ManaMadhye Bharali, Chandra Ahe Sakshila, Sukhi Mansacha Sadara, Raja Ranichi Ga Jodi, Jeev Zala YedaPisa, successfully enthralling viewers, Colors Marathi continues to provide compelling and meaningful stories to establish newer heights in the Marathi television industry.