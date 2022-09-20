Chitra Tripathi resigns from Aaj Tak

Tripathi is known in the industry for her political anchoring and reporting

Aaj Tak’s popular anchor and Editor, TVTN, Chitra Tripathi has quit.

Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m and her resignation could be accepted.

Before joining Aaj Tak, Tripathi was associated with ABP News for about two and a half years. She used to host shows like- '2019 Kaun Jeetega' in 'ABP News', as well as weekly programs like 'Press Conference'. In ABP, she has also received the Best Reporter Award for Siachen Reporting, while flagship shows like KaunBanegaMukhyamantri, ModiKeCharasal and BiharKaneeta Kaisa Ho earned her recognition.

She has also worked as Associate Editor, Prime Time News and Anchor at 'India News' channel. Her show was counted among the channel's flagship shows, which aired 65 episodes. Prior to 'India News', she was working as a news anchor and producer in 'Sahara Samay'. Tripathi started her career with Gorakhpur Doordarshan.

