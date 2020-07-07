CBeebies pre-school channel returns to India

BBC Studios, a global content company, has announced the re-launch of its popular children’s channel, CBeebies, in India.

The channel is available across leading multi-system operators in the country including Tata Sky (DTH & Mobile) Sun DTH, IMCL, Fastway, and Kal Cables, amongst many others – currently reaching 33million+ homes. More platforms will be launching the channel in the coming weeks, making the service available in as many homes as possible.

CBeebies is a dedicated pre-school channel that brings 100% ad-free content to India. A multi-genre channel, CBeebies is aimed at children aged six years and under. It offers a distinctive range of programming, from Animation to Live-Action, designed to encourage learning through play in a consistently safe environment. CBeebies is dedicated to delighting and surprising its pre-school audience and remains the UK's most watched and most loved channel for the under-sixes. Internationally, there are CBeebies channels available across Asia, Australia, Africa, Poland, the Middle East and Turkey, and Latin America.

The programme schedule in India consists of entertaining, trusted and interactive series, and offers a mix of new and landmark, high-quality, UK-produced programmes to educate and entertain the BBC's youngest audiences. Acclaimed series such as Hey Duggee, Go Jetters, Sarah and Duck, Thomas & Friends and Teletubbies encourage children to learn about the world and enjoy their surroundings. With its bright colours, friendly and familiar characters and interactive content, CBeebies is a dependable environment for children.

Ryan Shiotani, SVP and GM, South and South East Asia, BBC Studios, says: “CBeebies is trusted by parents internationally and we are thrilled to bring this dedicated pre-school channel back to India. We are passionate about nourishing little minds and having a positive impact on their intellectual, social and emotional development. We are proud of the diverse and inclusive nature of CBeebies content, and our young audience love being able to see themselves reflected in our content, and engage with their favourite award-winning characters.”

BBC Global News in India will be marketing and distributing the CBeebies channel, utilising their well established presence, expertise and network of affiliates in the market.

Rahul Sood, Managing Director, India, BBC Global News, says “ We are extremely pleased to have relaunched CBeebies in India, especially at a time when there has been a massive increase in viewership in the genre and in overall screen time by kids. We’re sure that CBeebies will provide kids and their parents a safe environment that offers a unique combination of learning with entertainment. At BBC audiences are always at the heart of everything we do and we are committed to bring quality content to our viewers no matter what the challenges are.