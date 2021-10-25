Boria Majumdar moves on from India Today

Majumdar was associated with India Today for nine years as Consulting Editor.

Updated: Oct 25, 2021 9:46 PM
Boria Majumdar

Boria Majumdar, noted sports journalist, author, academician and Consulting Editor, India Today, has decided to move on after being associated with the network for nine years.

He confirmed this development to e4m. “It is time to explore new possibilities and opportunities”, he told e4m

Majumdar also took to Twitter and wrote, “I complete 9 fascinating years of my consultancy with the India Today group today. Loved my time. They take their sport seriously and that’s the best part. As I move on to try some new stuff I leave with a lot of fond memories. Some life long friendships.”

