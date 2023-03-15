BJP’s Charu Pragya to be part of enba jury panel
Pragya is a lawyer-politician, Head of National Legal Cell of BJP’s youth wing, and national media panellist for the party
Charu Pragya, a lawyer-politician who heads the National Legal Cell of the BJP’s Youth Wing, has joined the exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) jury panel. She is also a national TV panellist for the BJP and speaks on a wide range of issues related to governance and policy-making.
Pragya is the first-ever woman to head BJP’s national legal cell and to be the state co-in-charge of the same in Uttar Pradesh.
She is a Fellow of the Konrad Adenauer School for Young Politicians, a founding member of the India-Israel Young Leaders Forum, and runs free legal aid centres for women across India.
Pragya holds a BLS-LLB degree from Government Law College, University of Mumbai. She has also completed the Oxford Innovation Leadership in Public Policy course. She represented India at the Madrid Forum on Democracy where 35 nations were represented and has presented a lecture at the Election Bridge Conference in Myanmar (Asia-Pacific).
The exchange4media Group formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognising the best in television news. The awards honour industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India. This year, ENBA is in its 15th edition. The grand jury will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the enba jury was led by Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr Kiran Karnik – former President – Nasscom, Dr Nasim Zaidi - former Chief Election Commissioner of India, SY Quraishi – former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., former Editor-in-Chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, and Sanjay Gupta, former Managing Director, Star India.
DD Free Dish auction: Prasar Bharati earns over Rs 190 crore on Day 2
11 channels bag slots in Hindi GEC and movie categories
By Sonam Saini | Mar 14, 2023 8:08 PM | 1 min read
Public broadcaster Prasar Bharati has earned over Rs 191 crore on Day 2 of the fifth annual 67th e-auction for vacant MPEG-2 slots on DD FreeDish.
According to the sources, 11 channels secured slots on the second day; six in the Bucket A+ category (Hindi GEC) and five in Bucket A category (movie channels). The reserve prices for Bucket A + and Bucket A were Rs 15 crore and Rs 12 crore, respectively.
The slots have been issued for the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
As already reported, The Q, Dangal, Shemaroo TV, Manoranjan Grand, Manoranjan TV and Big Magic bagged slots in the Hindi GEC category. The highest bid in the category was placed at Rs 17.9 crore. Prasar Bharati is believed to have collected more than Rs 100 crore from this category. There were six slots in this category.
In the Bucket A category, the public broadcaster has earned more than Rs 85 crore. Star Utsav Movies, B4U Kadak, B4U Movies, It's Colors Rishtey Cineplex Superhit and Dhamaka Movies B4U have secured the slots in this category. The highest bid for this category was Rs 17.5 crore. The category had six slots. Bidding for this slot will take place on Wednesday.
DD Free Dish MPEG-2 auctions: 11 channels bag slots; highest Hindi GEC bid at Rs 17.9 cr
Six GEC and five movie channels grab slots even as auction continues
By Sonam Saini | Mar 14, 2023 7:27 PM | 1 min read
A total of 11 channels secured slots on the second day of the fifth annual 67th e-auction for vacant MPEG-2 slots on DD FreeDish. These slots are spread across Hindi GEC and Movie genre. The slots have been issued for the period from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
According to the sources, in Category A+ (Hindi GEC), The Q, Dangal, Shemaroo TV, Manoranjan Grand, Manoranjan TV and Big Magic bagged slots. The highest bid in the category, which had the base price of Rs 15 crore, was Rs 17.9 crore.
In the Movie category, Star Utsav Movies, Dhamaka Movies B4U, B4U Kadak, B4U Movies and It's Colors Rishtey Cineplex Superhit secured slots.
Disney Star network to launch Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance
The channels will be available for subscription starting March 15, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 4:39 PM | 2 min read
Disney Star network has announced the launch of two new Hindi movie channels, Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance, under the Star Gold Network.
The new channels will cater to diverse audiences and deliver top-notch content across genres, the network said.
Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance will be available for subscription starting 15th March 2023 across cable networks, HITS, IPTV and DTH platforms.
"With the launch of Star Gold Thrills and Star Gold Romance, we now have a bouquet of five Hindi movie channels under the Star Gold brand umbrella, elevating Star Gold from a movie channel to a unified network of movie channels. Audiences today have a high interest in blockbuster movies from around the world, but language remains a barrier for many. Research highlights that 68% of TV-Movie audience expressed their preference for watching Hollywood movies in Hindi and we are happy to break the language barrier and present movies that our audiences want to watch with Star Gold Thrills," said, Kevin Vaz, Head – Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star. "Female viewers consistently show a higher affinity for Hindi movies led by romance & drama, however there is not a single movies destination that caters to female audiences on TV. In fact, 98% of female TV-movie viewers would prefer a new Hindi movie channel dedicated to love and romance, and this makes Star Gold Romance a strong proposition,” he added.
Speaking on the launch of Star Gold Romance, Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films said, “In India, the idea of love & romance is formed through the magical lens of cinema! And, for more than five decades, YRF movies have captivated India and Indians who have discovered various shades of love & also expressed and celebrated it in their relationships. Our iconic characters from timeless hits like Chandni, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein, Dil To Pagal Hai, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Kabhi Kabhie, etc. continue to spread joy among generations of fans. We are delighted that some of our cult blockbusters will now have a new home in – Star Gold Romance – India’s New destination on TV for Love, Warmth & Romance.”
Media baron Markand Adhikari joins enba jury
Markand Adhikari is a media pioneer in the Indian entertainment sector and is the co-founder of SAB Group
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 8:56 AM | 2 min read
Markand Adhikari, Chairman and Managing Director of Sri Adhikari Brothers Group (SAB Group), has joined the enba jury panel.
Adhikari is a media pioneer in the Indian entertainment sector and is the co-founder of SAB Group, which he started in 1981 with his brother, Shri. Gautam Adhikari. He is known for introducing the sponsorship-based model as a production house in the early 1980s. He has played a major role in differentiating SAB TV from others in its sphere by creating a comedy-centric channel.
He is a producer of several iconic Hindi television programmes. Adhikari also started a social initiative as per the Prime Minister’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ call during the Covid-19 pandemic known as the ‘Hunnar Initiative’.
The ENBA jury this year will be led by Sunil Arora, a senior bureaucrat, and former Election Commissioner of India.
In the last editions, the ENBA jury was led by Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh – Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik – Former President – Nasscom, Dr. Nasim Zaidi - Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, S.Y. Quraishi – Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, N. Ram – Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-Chief The Hindu and Group Newspapers, Sanjay Gupta – Managing Director – Star India.
exchange4media formulated enba in 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in television news, and to reward industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of television broadcasting in India.
Technical glitches push DD Free Dish MPEG-2 e-auction to today
Originally scheduled for March 13, the online auction is for vacant MPEG-2 slots of the DD Free Dish from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 14, 2023 8:05 AM | 1 min read
The DD Free Dish MPEG-2 e-auction has been delayed by a day due to technical issues. According to industry sources, the e-auction could not take place on Monday, March 13 due to a technical issue, but it will begin today March 14.
The online e-auction was scheduled from March 13, 2023, onwards for vacant MPEG-2 slots of the DD FreeDish for the period of one year, from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.
As earlier reported by exchange4media, the reserve price for GECs is the same as last time, Rs 15 crore.
The e-auction will conducted in accordance with e-auction methodology for allotment of DD Free Dish slots to private channels, notified by Prasar Bharati on January 27, 2023.
Only satellite channels licensed by the Ministry of l&B would be allowed to participate in the e-auction. Only companies holding valid permission from Ministry of I&B can apply for participation in e-auction for allocation of DD Free Dish slot.
International Public Broadcasters licensed by the I&B Ministry can also participate in the e-auction.
Dish TV appoints independent director
The battle between largest shareholder Yes Bank and Subhash Chandra for control of Dish TV may now come to an end
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 3:05 PM | 1 min read
DTH operator Dish TV has reportedly appointed former bureaucrat Zohra Chatterji as its independent Director.
According to media reports, it has also shared with MIB four names for its approval for their appointment as board as directors. MIB’s approval is needed under the uplinking guidelines. The four names are Rajesh Sahni, Virender Tagra, Girish Srikrishna Paranjpe and Arvind Nachaya Mapangada.
With Dish TV agreeing to induct two independent directors recommended by Yes Bank on its board, the battle between Yes Bank, the largest shareholder of Dish TV, and Subhash Chandra, seems to be nearing end.
Media reports say this is the first appointment after March 3, when the shareholders of Dish TV rejected special resolutions seeking their approval for the appointment of four new independent directors.
PM Modi to address India Today Conclave 2023 in Delhi
The conclave will be held on March 17 and 18 in Delhi.
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 12, 2023 9:01 PM | 3 min read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the India Today Conclave 2023. The event, in its 20th edition, is set to take place on March 17 and 18 in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the most influential leaders in the world, will be the 'Icon of India' speaker at the much-awaited meeting of minds at a time when the world is in turmoil — economic and geopolitical — and India has emerged as its lighthouse of hope. Prime Minister Modi last addressed the India Today Conclave before the pandemic in 2019, a lot has changed since. In 2023, India has taken the centrestage in the world as the country is poised to become the third largest economy and a key player in security of the seas. India is the host of this year's G20 Summit, which is focused on clean energy and economic recovery. According to India Today Group Vice-Chairperson Kalli Purie, "As he was famously referred to as the 'Disruptor in Chief' in his last Conclave visit, PM Modi's latest address is set to lay out his leadership strategies that are sure to shape the course of global development for years to come." Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the India Today Conclave six times in the past, starting from his days as the Gujarat chief minister when he showcased his popular programmes that came to be known as the Gujarat Model and then as Prime Minister when he outlined the goals of a New India. He has delivered keynote addresses first as Gujarat chief minister in 2003, 2008 and 2011, then as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate in 2013 and in recent years, as the Prime Minister in 2017 and 2019. The theme of this year's Conclave is ‘The India Moment’. With the youngest working population in the world, India is poised to be one of the drivers of global economic growth. And with over 900 million internet users, it will also be ready to reap the digital dividend. India is entering the big election season as PM Modi leads the BJP's fight for a third consecutive term at the Centre. The India Today Conclave 2023 will also set the agenda for the political battleground as prominent political personalities from both the ruling NDA and the Opposition debate and discuss their policies, promises and prospects. As always, India Today Conclave 2023 will bring together a diverse range of voices from politics, business, entertainment, sports, and academia, and provide a platform for meaningful dialogue and debate. The speakers include luminaries like cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union ministers S Jaishankar, Kiren Rijiju and Smriti Irani, Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and P Chidambaram, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, industrialists Anil Agarwal and Sanjiv Goenka, entrepreneur Byju Raveendran, actor Ram Charan, geneticist David Sinclair and retired chief justices SA Bobde and UU Lalit, among others. The India Today Conclave is a two-day event where high-profile speakers from various fields discuss and debate the most pressing issues facing India and the world. The event usually includes keynote speeches, panel discussions, fireside chats, and other interactive sessions where speakers share their thoughts, insights and ideas on various topics.
