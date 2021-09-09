BIGG BOSS Telugu Season 5 returns on Star Maa

Bigg Boss Telugu - the show close to the hearts of millions of Telugu audiences is back! The fifth edition of the show launched on Star Maa on 5thSep, 2021. The official logo launch for Season 5 created huge buzz on social media with a reach of 16.2 million viewers. This was followed by a promo launch with the host Superstar Nagarjuna. The promo’s central theme is, “Boredom kicheppey goodbye, vachesindi #BiggBossTelugu Season 5!” which translates to say goodbye to boredom, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is here! The promo has over 2.3 Million views on YouTube since launch and this reinforces why it is the #1 show on Telugu TV. The show began with spectacular performances and fans were excited to see contestants such as Ravi, Shanmugh and Dance Master Natraj entering the house.

Not just viewers, even brands have been awaiting the show launch for reaching audiences in key states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. This holds true for both national and local advertisers who are looking to make inroads before the approaching festive season. Sponsors who have been part of Bigg Boss across the past 4 seasons and have experienced the power of this platform first-hand are already on board. Currently, over 20 brands have signed up on the show.

“Bigg Boss Telugu as a platform has gone from strength to strength each year, and we have taken multiple brands along on this spectacular journey with us. It continues to gain attention from advertisers across categories, given the engaging nature of content that brings a host of celebrities and drama to viewers’ homes for 100+ days. We have doubled the number of brands associated with us this year compared to last year, and look forward to yet another exciting season of the show,” said Kevin Vaz, President and Head, Infotainment, Kids and Regional Entertainment Channels, Star & Disney India

Speaking of the Association, Ankur Agarwal, DGM – Marketing from TTK Prestige which has signed up as joint co-presenting on the show, said, “Bigg Boss Telugu has been one of the most spectacular shows past all seasons and has great brand engagement. The longevity of the show and its entertainment value is one of the most attractive propositions. As the show enters its 5th season, TTK Prestige is deliriously happy to partner with Star MAA and Bigg Boss with an objective to widen deeper market penetration and come close to audience in AP/TS market”

“We at Suvarnabhoomi Infra Developers Pvt. Ltd are extremely delighted and happy to be associated with the Biggest & the most popular program, BiggBoss Telugu season 5 as joint co-presenting. We are very soon launching new projects, with this association we intend to establish & unveil our new identity & brand ambassador We are confident that this association will be extremely fruitful as there is a high level of craze for the show which has been growing year on year.” Said Bollineni Sridhar, Managing Director, Suvarnabhoomi Infra Developers Pvt. Ltd

Also talking of the collaboration, Mr. P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, said, “We at Freedom are constantly looking for innovative ways to connect with our consumers. We always aim to create new and effective marketing platforms that will engage our audiences. Bigg Boss Telugu on STAR Maa is a show where participants engage in interesting activities, and we look forward to being the Big Boss Kitchen this season!”

Aarti Gill, Co-founder, OZiva, said “We are delighted to partner with Big Boss Telugu S5. We see a very strong interest and affinity for clean, plant-based products in South India. With its ever-rising popularity and leadership position, we are sure that the Big Boss Telugu association will help us reach out to a wider audience and connect with them better.”

Akhil Jain, GM - Marketing, Matrimony.com limited said, “As the market leader, Telugu Matrimony is delighted to partner with Big Boss Telugu Season 5 as it is in line with our goal to associate with shows that has massive audience connect. Besides, the popular show has a sizeable audience that fit us well.”

Meghashyam Dighole, Head - (Marketing) Premium Motorcycles, TVS Motor Company said, “This association provides a great platform to build deep connections with the target audience through unique partnership and integration”.

Suresh Seerna, Director from RS Brothers Retail India P Ltd, local retail giant mentioned, “Bigg Boss is the biggest entertainment show & reaches to entire AP/T with huge fan following. At South India Shopping Mall, we are very excited to be part of this season and we strongly believe that this valuable partnership will help us develop a stronger connection with our consumers. It is a perfect opportunity to further expand and consolidate our reach during this festive season.”

The show launches with extreme fanfare by both viewers and brand alike!

