Here's how much BARC will charge broadcasters & advertisers in FY23

Broadcasters will have to pay either 0.8% of net TV advertising billing or Rs 18 lakh per channel per annum, whichever is higher

The Broadcasters Audience Research Council (BARC) India has come out with a product pricing policy for broadcasters, media agencies, and advertisers for the fiscal year 2022-23.

Product pricing policy for broadcasters

Broadcasters will have to pay a flat cess as a percentage of net TV advertising billing or base price whichever is higher. The cess will either be 0.8% of net TV advertising billing or Rs 18 lakh per channel per annum, whichever is higher. The payment for all services is to be done in advance.

BARC India will invoice broadcasters before the quarter basis estimated cess. The amount is to be paid within 7 days from the invoice date. Reconciliation of actual billing vs estimated billing will take place at the end of each financial year and adjustment, if any, will be done post submission of audited/certified revenue.

The audience measurement body has two plans for broadcasters - Prime and Supreme Packages. The Prime Package includes three products AudView, AdView, and PlanView. The Supreme Package only offers AudView and AdView.

Under Prime Package, AudView allows subscribers to analyse time bands, programmes, and promos. AdView enables viewership analysis across sectors, categories, and brands. PlanView is for campaign planning and actual analysis.

As far as Supreme Package is concerned, subscribers can use the AudView product to do individual analysis while PlanView allows campaign optimiser at GRP and Reach & Frequency.

Services like SpotTrek (SpotTrek (Commercial + Promo), SpotTrek Certification, Preview, Bio Music, Language Feed, TBR Data, Special Promo Coding, Historical Data, and Broadcast India incur additional costs.

Broadcasters with ad revenue of Rs 5000+ crore get 500 individual user licences while the ones with Rs 0-100 crore revenue will receive 10 individual user licences.

BARC stated that every new Scope of Work (SOW) and Addendum needs to be signed by all broadcasters. Further, a signed End Users Licence Agreement (EULA) will remain applicable for its three-year tenure.

Product pricing policy for media agencies/Advertisers

Media agencies have three offerings, YUMI Prime, YUMI Supreme, and Other Services. YUMI Prime subscribers have access to AudView, AdView, and PlanView modules. YUMI Supreme subscribers get YUMI Prime as well as Additional. AudView and AdView modules.

The Base BARC Fees for media agencies are benchmarked to similar-sized agencies that are BARC clients. There is a 15% surcharge on BARC Fees for Yumi Prime. BARC Historic Data (BHD) surcharge on final Yumi fees are 15% for 1 year, 25% for 2 years, and 30% for +2 years of Data.

The Spottrek rate for every spot up to 10,000 spots is Rs 7. For every spot from 1,50,00,001 onwards, the Spottrek rate is Rs 0.7 0.70 for every spot at a fixed fee of Rs 2,36,72,000.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)