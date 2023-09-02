BARC India’s revenue marginally up to Rs 323 crore in FY23

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India’s total profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 has declined by 60% to Rs 33.57 crore, against Rs 85.19 crore in the previous fiscal.

According to financial data provided by Tofler, the television measurement body’s total revenue saw a marginal increase of 0.41% to Rs 323.28 crore as compared to Rs 321.95 crore for the fiscal ended March 31, 2022.

The TV rating agency’s revenue from sale of service for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 increased by 1.62% to Rs 321.16 crore, against Rs 316.05 crore in the previous fiscal. BARC India’s subscriptions membership fee collection was Rs 0.19 crore in FY23 as compared to Rs 0.31 crore in the previous fiscal.

The advertising promotional expense for the fiscal stood at Rs 0.47 crore against Rs 0.73 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

BARC, founded in fiscal 2010, is a Section 25 corporation that owns and operates India's TV viewing system and provides related services. It is owned by the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), and the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), in the following proportions: 60:20:20.

