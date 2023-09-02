BARC India’s revenue marginally up to Rs 323 crore in FY23

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India’s total profit for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 has declined by 60% to Rs 33.57 crore, against Rs 85.19 crore in the previous fiscal.
According to financial data provided by Tofler, the television measurement body’s total revenue saw a marginal increase of 0.41% to Rs 323.28 crore as compared to Rs 321.95 crore for the fiscal ended March 31, 2022.
The TV rating agency’s revenue from sale of service for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 increased by 1.62% to Rs 321.16 crore, against Rs 316.05 crore in the previous fiscal. BARC India’s subscriptions membership fee collection was Rs 0.19 crore in FY23 as compared to Rs 0.31 crore in the previous fiscal.
The advertising promotional expense for the fiscal stood at Rs 0.47 crore against Rs 0.73 crore in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.
BARC, founded in fiscal 2010, is a Section 25 corporation that owns and operates India's TV viewing system and provides related services. It is owned by the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA), and the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI), in the following proportions: 60:20:20.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Network18 joins hands with DistroTV to stream channels live and free in India
The collaboration is expected to bring a portfolio of Indian channels to DistroTV users in India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 31, 2023 8:51 AM | 2 min read
Network18 and DistroTV have announced a partnership, which will enable DistroTV users in India to stream Network18's portfolio of channels live and for free.
In its initial phase, the partnership has seen the launch of Network18's key channels such as CNN-News18, News18 India, CNBC TV18 and CNBC Awaaz on the platform. The collaboration is expected to be strengthened with the addition of more Network18 channels from across its regional and digital portfolio in the near future.
Speaking on the new partnership, Pranav Bakshi, Head - Video Strategy & Partnerships, Network18 said, "We are excited to join forces with DistroTV. This partnership aligns with our goal of providing a best-in-class user experience for our viewers across the country. The launch of our diverse set of channels on DistroTV is a testament to our commitment to innovation in the dynamic media landscape. We hope to reach maximum audiences on the platform."
"DistroTV is thrilled to partner with Network18, a media powerhouse that has revolutionized the Indian media landscape," said Navdeep Saini, co-founder & CEO, DistroScale, parent company of DistroTV. "This partnership will bring a diverse array of quality content to our audiences in India, further solidifying DistroTV's position as the best place to watch global entertainment, news, and sports."
Vikas Khanchandani, CEO, DistroScale India, SEA, and MENA added, "Our collaboration with Network18 aligns perfectly with our mission to cater to the diverse language preferences of our audiences in India. Network18 has been at the cutting edge of News and is amongst the largest news networks offering content across languages and markets. We will be bringing newer audiences to the news network as we expand our distribution across platforms."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Review of broadcasting & cable services rules: TRAI extends deadline to submit comments
The regulatory body issued the consultation paper on August 8
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 6:57 PM | 1 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the date to receive comments and counter comments on a consultation paper on "Review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services" which was released on August 8, 2023.
The last date of receiving comments from the stakeholders on the issues raised in the consultation paper was fixed as September 5, 2023 and counter-comments as September 19, 2023.
TRAI said that keeping in view the requests received from the stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments on the consultation paper, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of comments and counter-comments up to
September 19, 2023 and October 3,2023 respectively.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
We prefer to invest in content & research instead of landing pages: Supriya Prasad
At e4m NewsNext Summit 2023, Prasad, News Director Aaj Tak, India Today and GNT, said AI can never replace human talent
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 3:13 PM | 2 min read
At the recently held e4m NewsNext Summit 2023, Supriya Prasad, News Director Aaj Tak, India Today and GNT, spoke about factors that make Aaj & India Today newsrooms vibrant and credible.
Speaking about handling newsroom pressure, Prasad said, “It's very natural to have pressure in this job and we all have been doing it for long, so we have adapted to it. While dealing with pressure is normal for us, we place top priority on maintaining our credibility.”
“While a lot of other channels indulge in propaganda to move ahead, we, instead of investing on landing pages, prefer to invest on content and credibility to nurture the trust of our viewers.”
When asked about newsrooms experimenting with AI anchors, Prasad said, “AI may come in as an enabler but it also has its own limitations and it can never replace star anchors like Anajan Om, Sweta Singh or Preeti Choudhary. As editorial leaders it's our responsibility to embrace the latest in tech, but human talent can never get replaced.”
Prasad also shared that over the past two decades there have been drastic shifts in how newsrooms approach editorial. He stated that like diet habits, viewing habits also evolve.
“In 2001, when I made cricket as the top headline, many had questioned that move. But now any news can become a leading news as long as it's factual,” he said.
Sharing his thoughts on the ratings, Prasad said ratings have never been a driving force behind news stories at Aaj Tak.
“Whatever big news we showcase, ratings have never been a factor. We know ratings are important, data is important, we know the BARC story, but have the concerns been addressed?”, he asked.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Asia Cup & ICC WC: Disney Star gets sponsorship from HUL
The FMCG brand has reportedly come on board for both the TV & digital coverage of the two tournaments
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 3:03 PM | 1 min read
Disney Star has reportedly bagged sponsorship worth Rs 200 crore from HUL for Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup.
According to a media report, which quotes media buying agency sources, the FMCG brand has come on board for both the TV and digital coverage of the two tournaments. Disney Star is the official broadcaster of the two tournaments and will be showing the matches on its sports channels as well as OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.
The report quotes the source as saying that both the properties have garnered good interest from advertisers because of the festive season.
Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to start today. The nearly two-month-long ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sebi Case: No interim relief for Punit Goenka from SAT
The next hearing in the case is on September 8, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 30, 2023 2:34 PM | 2 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has reportedly refused to give interim relief to Punit Goenka on a plea filed by him against a SEBI order that bars him from holding key managerial positions in Zee group firms and merged Zee-Sony entity.
SAT has given SEBI time till September 4, 2023 to reply on the matter. The next hearing in the case is on September 8, 2023.
The case pertains to a SEBI order alleging that Goenka and his father Subhash Chandra, former chairman of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), abused their position as directors or Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) of a listed company by siphoning off funds for their own benefit. The order was passed on August 14.
He has approached SAT, requesting that the SEBI order be set aside. Reports say that the hearing is likely to take place on August 30. The father-son duo had earlier challenged SEBI's interim order dated June 12 before the tribunal, which turned down their request for immediate relief.
Goenka reportedly approached the tribunal through the law firm Economic Law Practice (ELP).
SEBI had barred Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra and his son Punit Goenka from holding director positions in group companies, including Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Zee Media Corp and the proposed Zee-Sony merger until the investigation by the regulator ends.
The two are being investigated by SEBI for alleged fund diversion. The probe will reportedly be completed in eight months.
Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch signed the 91-page order, which now stands to impact Punit Goenka's role in the Zee-Sony merged entity, which was approved by NLCT.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
enba 2022: ABP second highest metal winner with 63 accolades
The network bagged 23 gold, 25 silver and 15 bronze metals across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 4:47 PM | 1 min read
At enba 2022, ABP Network bagged the second highest number of metals with 63 wins. These include 23 gold, 25 silver and 15 bronze metals across categories.
The enba honoured the best of the best in the Indian broadcast news media industry. It recognizes the best in Television news and rewards broadcasters and industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of Television Broadcasting in India.
The News Channels of the Year (Hindi) title was bagged by three channels – Aaj Tak, ABP News and Times Now Navbharat. While Aaj Tak bagged gold, ABP News took home the silver metal and Times Now Navbharat bagged bronze.
Among the other channels, Times Network bagged 32 metals at enba 2022, iTV Network won 25 metals in total, NDTV took home 11 metals and Asianet News Network bagged 9 metals across categories.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Indian media is the most vibrant in the world: Sonia Singh
Singh was speaking at the recently held ENBA ceremony
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 29, 2023 2:42 PM | 1 min read
At the recently held NewsNext Summit, which brings together thought leaders from News TV, Media Experts, Advertisers, Brand Marketers, Academicians and Global Media Leaders to discuss the future of TV News, Sonia Singh, Editorial Director, NDTV was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at ENBA 2022.
Speaking at the award ceremony, SIngh said that Indian media was the most vibrant.
“I think Indian media is definitely the loudest and most vibrant in the world. So we need to be very very proud of that.”
Singh also said that she has decided to take a break from the 24x7 “treadmill of news”.
“Though I am not retiring, it's the time when I'm looking at getting off the 24x7 treadmill of news and focusing on special shows”.
NDTV has been recognised with as many as twelve awards in the 15th edition of the Exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) Awards. These awards included the best news coverage (English) and Best coverage by News reporter (Hindi and English) and a bunch of awards for its celebrated social campaigns.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube