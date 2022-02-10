BARC India to hold webinar on Feb 17 to educate subscribers about ADRS

BARC has said it will address queries around the methodology and the review process adopted in arriving at the Augmented Data Reporting Standards

The Broadcasters Audience Research Council (BARC) India will be organising a webinar on February 17 to educate its subscribers about the Augmented Data Reporting Standards (ADRS) for news and special interest genres. The webinar will be held from 11:30am to 1:30pm. The last date to register for the session is February 15.

The audience measurement body has announced that it will resume the release of viewership data for individual news channels from March 17. As per the new methodology, the data for news and special interest channels will be based on ADRS or a four-week rolling average.

"As you are aware, BARC India will be resuming the release of data for individual News channels, starting with the data of Week 10, ’22, which will be released on 17th March 2022. Weekly Data for News & Special Interest genre channels will be as per the Augmented Data Reporting Standards for these genres, as per the BARC India Board & Technical Committee approved methodology, viz, 4-week rolling average," BARC India said in an email to stakeholders.

"To help our subscribers understand this better, BARC India will be holding webinars in the coming week to address queries around the methodology and the review process adopted in arriving at the Augmented Data Reporting Standards," it added.

Earlier this week, BARC India had issued a statement saying it was working towards ensuring a seamless release of individual news channel data and intends to commence release with effect from Week 10. "As per our reporting cycle, this data will be released to the market on Thursday, 17th March 2022. We have communicated the same to our clients and stakeholders," BARC had said in a statement.

According to BARC, the Augmented Standards entail the reporting of audience estimates for News and Special Interest genre channels on a 4-week rolling average basis, which would be released regularly every week along with the estimates for all other channels. All viewership data will be published on the same YUMI platform that is used by BARC subscribers.

BARC India had also said it will be reaching out to its constituents to sufficiently inform and educate them about the details of the Augmented Data Reporting Standards in the weeks leading up to the resumption of news channels ratings.

"With the active support of the Technical Committee members, all our stakeholders, and industry experts, we believe we have a statistically sound and effective solution which helps augment the robustness of the data and reporting, which we had set out to do. This would be another significant step taken by BARC India to ensure a strong currency for advertisers and media organisations," BARC had stated.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)