BARC India dismayed at misrepresentation of its communication by Republic Network

BARC India has issued clarification after Republic Media Network’s latest statement that it has received an official email from rating agency BARC that no malpractice was found against Republic TV, Republic Bharat or any other affiliate of the News Network.

Terming Republic Networ’s statement as misrepresentation of its communication, BARC India in a press statement said, “BARC India has not commented on the ongoing investigation and it is providing necessary assistance to the law enforcement agency. BARC India is highly disappointed with the actions of the Republic Network by disclosing private and confidential communications and misrepresenting the same. BARC India reiterates that it has not commented on the ongoing investigation and without prejudice to BARC India’s rights, it expresses its dismay at the actions of the Republic Network."