At Rs 16 crore profit, NDTV Group declares 'best Q1 in over a decade'

The NDTV Group has declared its Q1 results which is the “best” in over a decade. The group has announced a profit of Rs 16 crore. Television company NDTV Limited has recorded “the best Q1 in its history with a profit of Rs 13.9 crore”.

NDTV Convergence, the digital arm of the group, has recorded an increase of 41 per cent in revenue over the same quarter last year.

The group's total liabilities have been reduced by Rs 23 crore in this quarter.

“NDTV, with the support of each employee, has worked to mitigate any uncertainty caused by the impact of the pandemic on the economy and all businesses. It thanks its team for their superlative reporting and commitment to providing news as an essential service at this difficult time. Given the economic landscape, the Management will control expenses and focus all efforts on ensuring the Company's financial position strengthens further,” the company said in a statement.

