Astral Limited to be Gujarat Giants' associate sponsor at Vivo Pro Kabbadi League Season 8

Astral Limited today announced its partnership with Gujarat Giants in Vivo Pro Kabbadi League Season 8. Astral will be an official ‘Powered by’ partner for Gujarat Giants and will focus on developing an ecosystem for nurturing and stimulating young talent in the sports industry.

Commenting on the partnership, Kairav Engineer, VP-Business Development said, “It is our pleasure to associate with Gujarat Giants. Kabaddi is a sport that symbolises strength as well as trust and team Gujarat Giants also embodies the values of trust and teamwork. This resonates with Astral, where we represent the significance of being “bharosemand” towards our partners and customers.”

“Not just this but we as an organization have always been driven to support the reliable and consistent initiatives in the country. We care deeply about the sports community and want to create a culture for young, aspiring sportsmen to develop and nurture their skills. Kabbadi has etched its way in the global sports community with a lot of countries recognizing and accepting the sport. This will be a great platform for the players, organisers and our country to be on the international radar.” he added

Astral has been one of the fastest-growing and trusted pipes brands in India. This partnership reflects on Astral’s association with the most reliable and consistent brands in the Vivo Pro Kabbadi League Season 8 – Gujarat Giants.

The Vivo Pro Kabbadi League in its 8th installment has been one of the highest followed and viewed sporting events, second only to IPL.

