Association with Bigg Boss Telugu has helped our brands grow: Advertisers

From the time it launched in 2017, the Telugu version of the famed reality show Bigg Boss has caught the imagination of masses. After having a dream run for five seasons, the recent launch of the sixth season with megastar Nagarjuna as host has brought early festive cheer for the viewers with the show recording over two times the reach since the last season. The anticipation and the engagement around the on-going sixth season are evident from the whopping 15.6billion reach that it has recorded since the launch announcement, the pre-launch promo created a huge buzz and was trending at No 2 nationally and climbed up the charts with the show content brewing to its full entertainment capacity. The show presents a unique format, in which multiple cameras inside the Bigg Boss house allows the audience to get a sneak peek into the lives of their favourite celebrities for 100 continuous days. The long-time association forms a bond between the contestants and audience. The engaging format of the show stirs up the curiosity of viewers getting them hooked on to it. The innovative twists and turns, shocks and surprises have only worked to heighten the flavour of the show.

With such a massive reach and the ever-expanding viewership, Bigg Boss Telugu continues to be a hot favourite with brands and advertisers who have leveraged the platform to increase their market reach. The show format makes it an effective medium for brand integration and provides exposure to advertisers for four long months. Several brands who were on board in previous Bigg Boss Telugu seasons can vouch for the transformation of their brands prompting many more to join in for the current season.

Speaking on the successful collaboration between Bigg Boss Telugu and Suvarnabhoomi Infra Developers, Mr. Sridhar Bollineni, MD mentions, “We at, Suvarnabhoomi Infra Developers, are extremely delighted once again to extend our association with Bigg Boss, the most popular program which has highest level of entertainment and the craze for the show keeps increasing every year. Our excellent and high standard service and customer experience in the real-estate space is the testimony to our commitment in reaching out to our customers with this association.”

Standing testimony to the value that association with Bigg Boss Telugu brings for this brand, Mr. Satish N.S., President, Haier Appliances India Pvt Ltd. talks about the four yearlong successful journey with the show. "The association with the renowned reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu has been a thrilling and successful journey for over 4 years. The brand’s primary aim was to position and build awareness around Haier’s unconventional premium products in new and complementary markets by infusing entertainment and innovation. With this, it gives us immense pleasure to signify the role played by the beloved show to capture the broad customer base and foster business growth," he said.

Sharing his experience of brand integration with Bigg Boss Telugu, Pradeep Vedula, President Sales & Marketing, Finolex said “Finolex will be in the house with this season of Bigg Boss Telugu, making the leader of the house get the best seat. Our motto is to inspire and motivate them like we do at Finolex pipes. The unique throne would showcase long lasting quality products building long lasting relationship at every step with the most entertaining show in the market".

Talking about the innovative communication strategy the show provides, Mr. P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils, said, “We at Freedom are constantly looking for innovative ways to associate and communicate with our consumers. The Big Boss Telugu house kitchen is the focus of every episode and we are delighted to have the presence of Freedom healthy Cooking oils in it. We are excited about our continued collaboration with Star Maa for Bigg Boss Telugu, which is a show where participants do interesting activities, cooking while they stay at the Bigg Boss House."

Another prominent partner, Kajaria Ceramics expressed their excitement for their association in the on-going show. Mr. Sunil Panchal, General Manager, Brand Kajaria Ceramics Limited saying “We're excited and awaiting this season as Bigg Boss Telugu is a well-loved and widely watched show and presents an opportunity for an extra edge in the Southern market.”

