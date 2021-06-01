Asianet gears up for world premiere of Mammootty, Manju Warrier starrer 'The Priest'
The thriller will be aired on Friday, 4th June 2021
Asianet is all set to premiere the horror suspense thriller The Priest on Friday, 4th June 2021.
The film is a supernatural horror mystery film directed by debutant Jofin T. Chacko, and marks the first collaboration of Mammootty and Manju Warrier.
The riveting mystery thriller also co-stars Nikhila Vimal and Baby Monica in prominent roles.
