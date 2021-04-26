Around 27 new categories, 96 brands advertised in first 13 matches of IPL 14: TAM AdEx

The data says that while the number of categories grew by 8% in 13 matches of IPL 14 versus the corresponding matches in IPL 13, the number of advertisers and brands saw a decline

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw around 27 new categories and 96 brands advertising in the first 13 matches as compared to the corresponding matches of the year before, according to TAM adex report on IPL 14.

Among the new categories that were seen advertising on IPL were securities/share broking organization that led the list, followed by fans, hairdryers, refrigerators, and energy drinks. Whereas among the 96 new brands, JdMart topped the list followed by UPStox and Rajshree Silver Coated Elaichi. Groww and VIVO X60 Series 5G were the other two brands in the top five.

Also, the categories that were missing in the first 13 matches of IPL 14 compared to IPL 13 were two-wheelers, wires & cable, namkeen, ecom-matrimonials and toilet/floor cleaners.

The TAM adex data also indicates that post completion of 13 matches, the top ten categories' list had 4 categories from 'E-commerce Sector in IPL 13 whereas in IPL 14 there were only two E-com categories presented with 16% share of ad volumes.

Also, the top five categories including ecom-gaming, smartphones, soft drinks, ecom- education, and cars together had a 34% share of ad volumes in IPL 14, while three out of the top five categories were common between IPL 13 and 14.

Meanwhile, the top five advertisers contributed 20% to the share of ad volumes respectively during 13 matches of IPL 14 and only two out of the top five advertisers were common between IPL 14 and IPL 13, that is Sporta Technologies and FX Mart.

For the first 13 matches, IPL 14 witnessed an 8% increase in categories whereas the number of advertisers and brands observed a decline of 14% and 18% respectively.

Furthermore, Behrouzbiryani.com was the top exclusive brand on Hindi and English language sports channels, whereas 7 Up leads the exclusive brands on regional sports channels.

A total of 100 brands advertised on both Regional and Hindi & English sports channels during the first 13 matches of IPL 14. Dream11.com was on top among the common brands.













