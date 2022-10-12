Ankit Tyagi quits Times Now

Ankit Tyagi, who joined Times Now as Senior Editor in July 2021, has put in his papers. Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.

Prior to this, Tyagi was associated with India Today for over a decade.

As per sources in times network Tyagi quit in second week of August and his last mutually agreed on air day was 23 September.

During his stint with Times Group Tyagi anchored Prime Time shows on both Times Now & newly launched hindi channel Times Now Navbharat. Ankit Tyagi played an instrumental role in Navbharat’s UP election coverage helming a daily on ground show for more than a month travelling across the state. He was among the top faces for the channel. Recently Tyagi was also given the charge to lead the reporting team & head the input desk of Times Now Navbharat.

Tyagi has also played a pivotal role in India Today's political and electoral coverage through his 10 years and 6 months long stint at the channel. He reported and anchored on the scene for some of the biggest breaking news stories during his time there. His next move is not yet known.

