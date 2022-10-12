Ankit Tyagi quits Times Now

Tyagi joined Times Now in 2021 as Sr Editor.

e4m by Ruhail Amin
Published: Oct 12, 2022 11:32 PM  | 1 min read
Ankit Tyagi

Ankit Tyagi, who joined Times Now as Senior Editor in July 2021, has put in his papers. Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m. 

Prior to this, Tyagi was associated with India Today for over a decade.

As per sources in times network Tyagi quit in second week of August and his last mutually agreed on air day was 23 September.

During his stint with Times Group Tyagi anchored Prime Time shows on both Times Now & newly launched hindi channel Times Now Navbharat. Ankit Tyagi played an instrumental role in Navbharat’s UP election coverage helming a daily on ground show for more than a month travelling across the state. He was among the top faces for the channel. Recently Tyagi was also given the charge to lead the reporting team & head the input desk of Times Now Navbharat.

Tyagi  has also played a pivotal role in India Today's political and electoral coverage through his 10 years and 6 months long stint at the channel. He reported and anchored on the scene for some of the biggest breaking news stories during his time there. His next move is not yet known.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags India today Times now Ankit Tyagi internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
ILT20

ZEEL to air International League T20 across 10 linear channels
1 day ago

TV

Fiction on all 7 days: Why Star Plus & Zee TV stand to gain from revised programming
1 day ago

Zee TV

Zee TV to air fiction shows seven days a week
2 days ago