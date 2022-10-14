Ankit Tyagi joins NDTV as Resident Editor

Ankit Tyagi, who recently quit Times Now as Senior Editor has joined NDTV as Resident Editor. He will be anchoring shows on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m.

During his stint with Times Group Tyagi anchored Prime Time shows on both Times Now and newly launched Hindi channel Times Now Navbharat. Ankit Tyagi played an instrumental role in Navbharat’s UP election coverage, helming a daily on ground show for more than a month travelling across the state. He was among the top faces for the channel. Recently Tyagi was also given the charge to lead the reporting team & head the input desk of Times Now Navbharat.

Tyagi has also played a pivotal role in India Today's political and electoral coverage through his 10 years and 6 months long stint at the channel. He reported and anchored on the scene for some of the biggest breaking news stories during his time there.

