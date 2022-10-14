Ankit Tyagi joins NDTV as Resident Editor

He will be anchoring shows on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India

e4m by Ruhail Amin
Published: Oct 14, 2022 3:49 PM  | 1 min read
Ankit Tyagi

Ankit Tyagi, who recently quit Times Now as Senior Editor has joined NDTV as Resident Editor. He will be anchoring shows on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India.  Highly placed sources have confirmed this development to e4m. 

During his stint with Times Group Tyagi anchored Prime Time shows on both Times Now and newly launched Hindi channel Times Now Navbharat. Ankit Tyagi played an instrumental role in Navbharat’s UP election coverage, helming a daily on ground show for more than a month travelling across the state. He was among the top faces for the channel. Recently Tyagi was also given the charge to lead the reporting team & head the input desk of Times Now Navbharat.

Tyagi  has also played a pivotal role in India Today's political and electoral coverage through his 10 years and 6 months long stint at the channel. He reported and anchored on the scene for some of the biggest breaking news stories during his time there.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags India today Ndtv Times now Ankit Tyagi internet advertising India TV advertising India tv advertising tv ad tv ad campaign tv campaign tv news tv tv Ad campaign campaign advertising internet advertising tv media tv marketin
Show comments
You May Also Like
1st India News

1st India News records 44% share in 15+ All TG in Rajasthan
5 hours ago

sony

Sony Pictures Networks gets exclusive rights to broadcast Ballon d'Or
6 hours ago

fifa WC

Viacom18 Sports eyes Rs 300 crore ad revenue from FIFA World Cup 2022
10 hours ago