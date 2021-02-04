Airtel Digital TV reports flat revenue growth of Rs 789.2 crore in Q3

Bharti Airtel's direct-to-home (DTH) arm Airtel Digital TV has reported flat revenue growth of Rs 789.2 crore for the quarter ended 31st December 2020 compared to Rs 746.1 crore (on a comparable basis) in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Airtel Digital TV's reported EBITDA was down 3% at Rs 529.1 crore compared to Rs 544.1 crore. EBIT rose 2% to Rs 307 crore from Rs 301 crore. Operating Free Cash Flow increased 7% to Rs 206.5 crore from Rs 193.1 crore. During the current quarter, the company incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 322.6 crore.

The DTH operator added 485,000 net subscribers compared to 549,000 in Q2 FY21 and 101,000 in Q3 FY20. Airtel's DTH subscriber base stood at 17.87 million, as of 31st December 2020. Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) stood at Rs 149 in Q3 compared to Rs 148 in Q2. In Q3 FY20, the ARPU stood at Rs 162. The monthly churn is 1.4% as against 1.5% in Q2 and 1.8% in Q3 FY20.

Currently, Airtel Digital TV offers a total of 648 channels including 85 HD channels (including 3 HD SVOD services), 60 SVOD services, 6 international channels, and 3 interactive services.

During the quarter, Airtel Digital TV and Aakash Educational Services Limited (Aakash) launched India’s first dedicated TV channels for medical and engineering entrance exam preparation. The initiative gives 17 million Airtel DTH customers affordable access to Aakash’s high-quality test preparation content on the TV screen in a highly interactive format. In particular, it benefits students in smaller towns and villages, who have limited access to broadband/internet.

Further, Airtel Digital TV and Vedantu announced an innovative partnership to make quality education accessible to students across India by leveraging the deep reach of Airtel. Under the partnership, two dedicated DTH channels – Vedantu Masterclasses – are now available exclusively to 17 Mn Airtel Digital TV customers. The channels will cater to students from Classes 6 to 10 and Classes 11 to 12 respectively and will cover Maths and Science.

The company also provides fixed-line telephone and broadband services for homes in 219 cities (including LCOs) pan-India. The product offerings include high-speed broadband on copper and fiber and voice connectivity, up to the speeds of 1 Gbps for the home segment.

The homes business segment, which houses the broadband business, witnessed revenue growth of 2.3% YoY with the highest ever customer additions of 215K during the quarter to reach a total base of 2.79 million. We re-calibrated our offering and launched Xstream bundles with content and unlimited internet to accelerate penetration. The company continued to scale up the LCO partnership model to expand its footprint in non-wired cities, extending the model to over 120 cities.

Some of the key developments in the segment include Airtel Xstream Fiber's launch of the Gigabit Wi-Fi Experience. Airtel Xstream Fiber customers can now enjoy 1 Gbps data speeds over Wi-Fi and no longer have to be constrained by a dedicated LAN cable. The Airtel Xstream Fiber Rs 3999 plan now comes with a complimentary 1 Gbps Wi-Fi router to go with unlimited data quota and massive bundled content. The highly advanced 4x4 Wi-Fi router will enable seamless 1 Gbps Wi-Fi coverage across Homes and Small Offices. This will unlock a great experience for online gaming and animation and for work or study from home with a large number of concurrently connected devices.

Amazon joined hands with Airtel for the first roll-out of Prime Video Mobile Edition, making high-quality entertainment accessible to hundreds of millions of Airtel customers. Prime Video Mobile Edition is a single-user mobile-only plan created especially for a mobile-first country like India. All Airtel customers on pre-paid bundled packs get a 30-day free trial of Prime Video Mobile Edition. Subsequently, customers can activate Mobile Edition through recharge bundles starting at an introductory offer of Rs 89.

